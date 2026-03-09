The DMK is holding its 12th State Conference in Trichy, expecting 10 lakh cadres in a major show of strength. MP Arun Nehru emphasized Trichy's role as a political nerve centre, with CM MK Stalin set to make six key declarations for the state.

DMK's Grand State Conference in Trichy

Preparations are in full swing for the 12th State Conference of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), scheduled to be held in Trichy today. The conference venue is being set up at Siruganur along the Trichy-Chennai National Highway across nearly 400 acres, with an additional 200 acres designated for vehicle parking. Nearly 10 lakh party cadres from across Tamil Nadu are expected to attend the mega event

Trichy: A Political Nerve Centre

Ahead of the big show of strength by the party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Arun Nehru emphasised the crucial role of Trichy in Tamil Nadu politics. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Trichy has always been a nerve centre of political activity in our state. The outcomes in Trichy significantly influence the broader political landscape of Tamil Nadu. History has shown that the candidates who succeed in Trichy often go on to achieve victory across the entire state, and this has been evident in numerous elections."

Arun Nehru highlighted the importance of the location where the DMK had previously gathered for their conference in 2021, which played a pivotal role in their return to power. He stated, "At that conference, we outlined various schemes that we successfully implemented after regaining power. This time, we are committed to replicating that success. We plan to showcase both our accomplishments and our vision for the future, continuing to announce new initiatives."

He expressed confidence in the party's approach, saying, "Despite the many schemes already in place, we are poised to introduce additional positive initiatives that reflect our dedication to social equity and social justice. We firmly believe that by adhering to these principles, we will once again earn the trust of the people and return to power."

DMK's State Conference is being along the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway across nearly 400 acres, with an additional 200 acres designated for vehicle parking. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will hoist the party flag on a 110-foot flagpole and is likely to announce six major declarations for the state. Before the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin had conducted a similar conference at the same venue and announced key election promises and schemes. DMK members believe that this conference will once again serve as a launching point for the party to retain power.

Rival NDA Plans Counter Public Meeting

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 in Trichy. The meeting is scheduled to be held on a 22-acre site near Edamalaipatti Pudur. The venue is located near the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and is approximately 5 kilometres from the Trichy International Airport. BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran told reporters, "The NDA public meeting in Tiruchirappalli would be conducted on the scale of a major conference, with participation expected to exceed five lakh people.

Political Landscape and 2026 Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led Secular Progressive Alliance will look to win against the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)