At Davos, Smriti Irani shared that the Alliance for Global Good has supported 1 lakh women-owned businesses in India. She urged global leaders to provide institutional funding and commercial capital to help these entrepreneurs grow their ventures.

Former Union Minister and the founder and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good, Smriti Irani, on Wednesday shared India's achievements in empowering women entrepreneurs at the World Economic Forum. She informed global leaders that through the Alliance for Global Good, support has been successfully provided to one lakh women-owned businesses across India.

Emphasising the need for institutional funding for these entrepreneurs, Irani said, "We are hoping that investment opportunities, including commercial capital, come for these women, particularly those who own very small businesses. Our endeavour is that commercial institutionalised financial institutions and instruments come to India, to those 300 cities, and help women who are hoping to grow in their entrepreneurial journey."

A Focus on Equity and Global Collaboration

She further added, "I think Davos is a place where today 3,000 leaders from across the world, of which 850 are global CEOs, heads of state, have all come together on issues which oscillate from technology, the future of jobs, to sustainability. I particularly focus on equity. For too long, conversations have happened around the rights of women. I believe that when an enterprise needs equity, economies flourish. I'm very proud that as chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good, which is particularly focused on gender, we at the World Economic Forum have managed to create support for 1 lakh women-owned businesses back home in India." She stated that the presence of thousands of global leaders provides a unique opportunity to bring international capital to India's women-led startups.

Highlighting Success and Landmark Investments

Regarding the recent breakthrough in healthcare funding, she added, "Two years ago, we helped one lady start a business with Rs 1 lakh. Today, she is valued at Rs 80 crore. Just yesterday, we had a young girl who we were hoping would lead a big investment in Ayush. An announcement of Rs 350 crore was made for women's health, brain health, hormonal health, and bone health. This is the largest investment ever announced, especially for Ayush and women's wellness. That was the dream of the Prime Minister, that even traditional medicine systems like Ayush find international not only platforms, but also investment," said Smiti Irani.

Spotlight at Women Inspiring Network Lounge

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani also took the world stage at the Women Inspiring Network (WIN) Lounge during the World Economic Forum Week in Davos 2026, reinforcing India's growing leadership in conversations on inclusion, equality, and social impact.

Women Inspiring Network (WIN), a global not-for-profit platform, will host the second edition of the #WINLounge during The World Economic Forum Week, Davos 2026 spotlighting 10+ TRAILBLAZING INDIAN WOMEN LEADERS as voices of global influence across business, finance, policy, tech, media, and innovation, WIN said in a statement. (ANI)