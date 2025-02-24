Wedding drama in UP: Bride's in-laws crash ceremony with shocking twist! READ

A woman in Uttar Pradesh attempted to remarry under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme without divorcing her first husband, aiming to claim financial benefits and gifts.

Hasanpur: In Hasanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a college was converted into a wedding hall on Sunday for a mass marriage event. With over 300 couples ready to tie the knot, families gathered to witness the ceremonies. However, the wedding of a bride named Asma came to an abrupt halt when unexpected guests arrived.

The intruders were none other than Asma’s in-laws, who exposed that she was already married. It was later discovered that she was attempting to remarry without divorcing her first husband. The surprising motive behind her decision? She wanted to buy buffaloes.

Asma tied the knot with Noor Mohammad three years ago, but their relationship was strained by frequent disputes. About six months ago, she left her marital home and returned to her parents. Their divorce case is still pending in court.

Upon learning about a government-sponsored mass wedding program, which offered financial aid of Rs 35,000 to brides under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme, Asma decided to marry her cousin, Jaber Ahmed.

Asma and Jaber reportedly agreed to divide the financial assistance and gifts provided by the government as part of the mass wedding scheme. The gifts included a dinner set, two sets of clothing for the bride and groom, a wall clock, a vanity kit, a dupatta, silver toe rings and anklets, and a lunch box.

They had also planned to use the cash to purchase buffaloes.

However, their scheme unraveled when Asma’s father-in-law arrived at the venue with her marriage certificate as proof of her existing marriage. Upon discovering the situation, Chief Development Officer Ashwini Kumar referred the matter to the police. A case has been registered against the duo for violating the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme rules, attempting to fraudulently obtain benefits, and obstructing government proceedings.

