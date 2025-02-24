Delhi man dies by suicide after argument with mother in Paharganj

A 23-year-old man, Jasmit, allegedly died by suicide in Delhi’s Paharganj after arguing with his mother. His family, fearing conflict, had left home. A relative later found him hanging inside the house. Police stated he was a habitual drinker and often fought with his parents.

Delhi man dies by suicide after argument with mother in Paharganj vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Feb 24, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Paharganj area after an argument with his mother, Delhi police said on Monday. A call was received at Paharganj police station around 11 pm on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Jasmit, alias Jashn, a resident of Shora Kothi in Paharganj.

Police stated that Jasmit was a habitual drinker and often got into arguments with his parents. On the evening of February 22, at around 7 pm he allegedly had an altercation with his mother under the influence of alcohol and attempted to assault her. 

Following the incident, he left the house and his parents fearing further conflict on his return, locked the house and went to their daughter's residence in Ghaziabad, according to the police statement.

After a neighbour informed the family that someone had attempted to break the lock of their house, they sent a relative Tejinder, with the key to check on the situation. As per the police's official statement, around 10 pm on February 23, Tejinder found the lock intact but discovered that Jasmit had entered the house by forcing open the balcony latch. Inside, he found the deceased hanging. (ANI)

