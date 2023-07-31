Weather update: Red alert in Mumbai, Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage

Heavy rains are expected in Haridwar, Pauri, Rudhraprayag, and Chamoli. Uttarakhand is predicted to experience rainfall from August 1 to 3. Meanwhile, a Central Team will visit Telangana on Monday to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts over east, northeast and central India as heavy to very heavy rainfalls have been predicted in the region during the next 4-5 days. In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, the Konkan, and Goa, the weather organization's prediction also predicts moderate to heavy rains.

According to meteorological forecasts from IMD, isolated heavy rains are also anticipated in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, and portions of Rajasthan.

As the IMD issued a yellow alert for the NCR from July 28 to July 30, Delhi continued to experience severe rainfall. In the upcoming days, there is a chance of rain in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and other NCR neighbouring cities.

IMD issued a red alert in Mumbai at the same time, foreseeing severe to very heavy rainfall in the financial city. After many severe downpours over the past two days, Mumbai is said to have gotten 2,318 mm, or around 97% of the season's normal rainfall.

The weather department anticipated Monday's rainfall in northwest India to be light to moderately widespread, with isolated heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan.

While West Uttar Pradesh will see rain on August 1 and 2, East Uttar Pradesh is predicted to have light to moderate scattered showers with isolated heavy rains from July 30 to August 3.

Meanwhile, a Central Team will visit Telangana on Monday to evaluate the harm done by floods in the state as a result of the recent torrential rains. The team, which includes officials from the Ministries/Departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways, and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), would be under the direction of Advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Kunal Satyarthi.