Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Red alert in Mumbai, Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage

    Heavy rains are expected in Haridwar, Pauri, Rudhraprayag, and Chamoli. Uttarakhand is predicted to experience rainfall from August 1 to 3. Meanwhile, a Central Team will visit Telangana on Monday to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rains.

    Weather update Red alert in Mumbai Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts over east, northeast and central India as heavy to very heavy rainfalls have been predicted in the region during the next 4-5 days. In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, the Konkan, and Goa, the weather organization's prediction also predicts moderate to heavy rains.

    According to meteorological forecasts from IMD, isolated heavy rains are also anticipated in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, and portions of Rajasthan.

    As the IMD issued a yellow alert for the NCR from July 28 to July 30, Delhi continued to experience severe rainfall. In the upcoming days, there is a chance of rain in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and other NCR neighbouring cities.

    IMD issued a red alert in Mumbai at the same time, foreseeing severe to very heavy rainfall in the financial city. After many severe downpours over the past two days, Mumbai is said to have gotten 2,318 mm, or around 97% of the season's normal rainfall.

    The weather department anticipated Monday's rainfall in northwest India to be light to moderately widespread, with isolated heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan.

    While West Uttar Pradesh will see rain on August 1 and 2, East Uttar Pradesh is predicted to have light to moderate scattered showers with isolated heavy rains from July 30 to August 3.

    Meanwhile, a Central Team will visit Telangana on Monday to evaluate the harm done by floods in the state as a result of the recent torrential rains. The team, which includes officials from the Ministries/Departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways, and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), would be under the direction of Advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Kunal Satyarthi.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 9:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur Mumbai train gcw

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur-Mumbai train

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Kerala news live updates 31 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP local leader found dead in Pathanamthitta

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 35

    From the India Gate: Sound check for CM, grasshopper on Kerala lottery and more

    Controversy erupts at IIT-Bombay over 'vegetarians only' poster in hostel canteen snt

    Controversy erupts at IIT-Bombay over 'vegetarians only' poster in hostel canteen

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on RBA

    Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur Mumbai train gcw

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur-Mumbai train

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay

    Petrol and diesel price today July 31 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 31: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon