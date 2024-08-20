Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital; Check IMD alert for THESE areas

    The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert across several states, stating that there may be heavy rainfall on August 20. These states include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Kerala, which are likely to experience heavy showers.

    Weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital; Check IMD alert for THESE areas gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    As intense rainstorms battered sections of the nation's capital early on Tuesday morning, Delhi opened its eyes to beautiful weather. Numerous roadways are reportedly submerged as a result of the heavy downpours. The fresh spell of rain comes after a hot and humid Monday.  The meteorological authority reports that on Monday, the national capital had a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is somewhat higher than the usual for the season. Furthermore, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humidity ranged from 87% to 67%.

    The entire region of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday along with light thunderstorms and lightning.

    Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.), and Bhiwari (Rajasthan) are likely to experience similar weather. It is anticipated that the highest and lowest temperatures will be between 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    The IMD, in its latest release, had said isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep till August 21. Andhra Pradesh could get heavy rain on August 20 while Karnataka is likely to receive heavy showers on August 20, 24 and 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep on August 20. The weather agency has further stressed that during the next two to three days, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep may get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts August 20 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser anr

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy dmn

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy

    Karnataka IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts hefty downpour expected for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts, hefty downpour expected for two days

    Bengaluru Car overturns while making way for Ambulance on Electronic City flyover incident caught on camera WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru: Car overturns on Electronic City flyover while making way for Ambulance; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts August 20 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

    Gold rate RISES on August 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on August 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner snt

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser anr

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon