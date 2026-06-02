UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed his govt ended Encephalitis in Kushinagar, stating they 'finished off mosquitoes as well as the mafia'. He said this 'cured' the issues of both disease and unemployment and launched projects worth Rs 424 crore.

Yogi Adityanath: 'Finished Mosquitoes and Mafias' in Kushinagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Encephalitis has ended in Kushinagar, adding that the government has finished both "mosquitoes and mafias" from the region. Addressing the public in Kushinagar, Yogi Adityanath said that the government has "cured" the issue of diseases as well as unemployment, caused by mafias, in the region. "Encephalitis has ended here just like mafia has ended in UP. We finished off mosquitoes as well as the mafia. Mosquitoes brought diseases, and the mafia brought unemployment. We cured both issues of diseases as well as unemployment," he said.

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CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 278 projects worth Rs 424 Crore in Kushinagar.

Development in Tamkuhi Raj Praised

CM Yogi further hailed the BJP MLA Asim Kumar for the development in the Tamkuhi Raj assembly constituency that he said was reduced to "an object of ridicule" before 2022, when it was under the Samajwadi Party MLA's governance. "Every government has their own vision... No one used to think about development before 2022. Tamkuhi Raj was reduced to a mere object of ridicule here. Today, however, I can say that under the Tamkuhi Raj, the local MLA works diligently, bringing forward various schemes," he said.

"The MLA and the MP work together to translate your demands into concrete realities on the ground," he added.

Fazilnagar to be Renamed Pawagarh

Yogi Adityanath also announced that the government has proposed to rename Fazilnagar to Pawagarh as a tribute to Lord Mahavir. "Furthermore, we have now proposed to rename Fazilnagar. It will no longer be known as Fazilnagar; instead, we are going to accord it a new identity as Pawagarh, as a tribute to Lord Mahavir. The name, tradition, and culture of Pawagarh will now reach the entire nation and the world, inextricably linked with the legacy of Lord Mahavir," he said.

Upcoming Inaugurations in Gorakhpur

CM Yogi will also reach Gorakhpur today, where he will inaugurate various construction works related to the tourism development of Chiluatal, costing Rs 20.35 crore. (ANI)