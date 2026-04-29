Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary criticised Mamata Banerjee over election violence in West Bengal, alleging it was state-sponsored. He compared the TMC's rule to the 'Jangal Raj' of Lalu Yadav's RJD era in Bihar.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government as reports of violence emerged during the West Bengal elections 2026, saying that the people have been fed up with the state government for a long time. He alleged that the ruling TMC governmet sponsored violence across the state, comparing the party with Bihar's 'Jangul Raj during Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Yadav's era. Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary added, "Two things are clear: the people of Bengal are fed up with the government that has been ruling the state for a long time. We can understand the identity of this government by seeing the violence sponsored by it. Such a rule existed in Bihar earlier, and now, the same thing is repeating in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee."

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Phase 2 Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm today, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hooghly topped the districts with a turnout of 64.57 per cent, followed by Howrah at 60.68 per cent. Kolkata North recorded 60.18 per cent polling, while Kolkata South registered 57.73 per cent turnout during the same period. Nadia also saw a significant participation, recording a voter turnout of 61.41 per cent till 1 pm.

High Stakes in Second Phase

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata. The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the 'Big Five' urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle. In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)