BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, contesting against CM Mamata Banerjee, voted and said 'parivartan hoga'. Agnimitra Paul, another BJP candidate, cast her vote and called the CM a 'failure' as the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections began.

BJP Candidates Slam TMC After Casting Votes

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Nandigram during the West Bengal Assembly elections. Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. "Parivartan hoga. If a change does not take place this time, Sanatana in Bengal will be finished. The Election Commission is doing good work, but there are some goons everywhere. Our polling agent has been arrested. Strict action should be taken immediately," he told ANI after casting his vote.

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Earlier, BJP candidate from the Asansol South Assembly constituency, Agnimitra Paul, cast her vote and later showed her inked finger after exercising her franchise. "We are sure that the people of Bengal will vote for BJP... They are determined with remove TMC, who is a disgrace to the CM's chair and voters... This is a war to save Bengal. We don't want the politics of Hindu-Muslim... We want employment for the youth and bringing back 40 lakh people, who migrated from here, to come back... You (Mamata Banerjee) are a failure as a Chief Minister and you must leave the seat... Women of the country and this state have also relaised who is one who actually stands with them," she told ANI.

First Phase of Polling Underway

Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections commenced in the morning across several constituencies. The State Governor has encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers, particularly the youth and women, in the 'sacred festival of democracy.'

The official account of Lok Bhavan, West Bengal, in a post on X stated, "First Phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway today. I urge every voter, particularly the youth and women, to enthusiastically take part in the most sacred festival of democracy and exercise their votes without failing. Every vote is sacred. It has the power to shape the future of West Bengal. - Governor Ravi."

West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)