Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed the TMC and BJP for the lack of development in West Bengal. He said people want change and affirmed confidence in Congress's victory, highlighting the party's 'five guarantees' and Rahul Gandhi's upcoming campaign.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday accused the TMC-led state government and BJP-led central government of failing to materialise development in West Bengal, ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with the media here, Pilot said that the incumbent government in West Bengal has been entrusted by people several times, and alleged that the development still could not take place in over a decade. "The people of Bengal desire change because they have given numerous opportunities to both the incumbent state government and the central government. Over the past 10-12 years, the development that should have taken place in Bengal--facilitated by the central government--has not materialised," he stated.

Congress Confident of Strong Performance

Emphasising that Congress is contesting elections on all seats in West Bengal, Sachin Pilot reflected on the "five guarantees" made by the party for the development of state. He also stated the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be campaigning in West Bengal to shore up the party's prospects ahead of the second phase of assembly polls.

Noting that the public is bearing the brunt of the clash between the central and state governments, Pilot affirmed confidence in the victory of Congress in the state. "For the first time, the Congress party is contesting elections across all seats. Our roots have always been very strong, but we have been out of power for a considerable period. This time, we are contesting the elections here--and doing so effectively. Our party has pledged to deliver five guarantees in Bengal. Everyone in West Bengal is seeking a change. Rahul Gandhi will also visit to participate in the Congress party's election campaign. Our candidates are excellent. The Congress party is poised to deliver a strong performance here. We are fighting to win the election," he said.

"The general public has had to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict between the state government and the central government. Both were given multiple opportunities, yet the level of development that was required has failed to materialise," he added.

West Bengal Polls: Campaigning Ends

His remarks come as the campaigning for the first phase of the assembly election in West Bengal ended on Tuesday with political parties giving a strong push to their campaign on 152 seats where voters will exercise their franchise on April 23.

The polling will decide the electoral fate of 1, 478 candidates.

The poll battle saw sharp exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Congress and CPI-M, who had allied in the last assembly polls, are fighting separately. (ANI)