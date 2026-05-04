BJP's Panihati candidate Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, is leading by over 56,000 votes. She calls the election a 'fight for justice' and is seen as the 'giant-killer' who derailed Mamata Banerjee's fourth-term bid.

BJP candidate from Panihati assembly constituency and mother of RG Kar medical college rape and murder case victim Ratna Debnath on Monday termed the West Bengal assembly elections "a fight for justice" and affirmed confidence in the victory of the BJP amid the ongoing counting of votes. Speaking with ANI, Debnath, who is leading with over 56,000 votes in Panihati, said that the constituency has become the centre of attention and that the people's support for her daughter will "make lotus bloom in all of Bengal." Affirming that she will continue to fight for her daughter, Debnath said that she is managing the legal case and the elections simultaneously. "My daughter is no longer just mine; the whole world is looking at Panihati. My daughter will surely make the lotus bloom in all of Bengal. This vote is for that purpose. I said it's a fight for justice. This fight will not stop here; I will continue as long as I live. Then, on the 12th, there's a hearing in court at 10 AM. I am pursuing both," she said.

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A Mother's Grief Becomes a Political Force

The 2026 West Bengal election will be remembered for one face: Ratna Debnath. The mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim, once a private citizen grieving an unimaginable tragedy, has emerged as the giant-killer who dismantled the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year urban industrial dominance. As of Monday afternoon, Debnath holds a commanding lead of over 56,000 votes in Panihati, a seat the TMC has held without pause since 2011. Her surge is not just a seat gained; it is the moral narrative that derailed Mamata Banerjee's bid for a fourth term.

Debnath's journey from a mourning mother to a political catalyst changed the face of this election in three distinct ways. By fielding Debnath, the BJP successfully pivoted the election from "Didi vs. Modi" to "The Citizen vs. The System."Every rally she attended wasn't about policy; it was a reminder of the RG Kar tragedy. Her campaign phrase, "My daughter's tragedy could have happened to anyone," resonated across every household in Bengal, turning a local crime into a statewide referendum on women's safety.

A Direct Challenge to the Ruling Dispensation

Just days before the results, standing amidst the record-breaking 91.62% voter turnout in the second phase, Ratna Debnath issued a chilling warning to the ruling dispensation. She told reporters that the people were ready to "uproot and throw out" the TMC, specifically citing the government's perceived apathy toward women's safety. "Our only regret is that when such an incident happens, our female Chief Minister herself insults women," Debnath had said, referencing controversial statements that suggested women should avoid night shifts or late-night outings. "This time, Bengal will fight against this."

The campaign in Panihati was a microcosm of the state's tension. On polling day, Debnath was allegedly surrounded, abused, and intimidated by TMC workers who reportedly accused her of "doing business" in her daughter's name. Panihati, located in the North 24 Parganas district, had been held by the TMC since 2011. Debnath's surge represents a massive swing in the urban-industrial belt, fueled largely by public sentiment surrounding the RG Kar case. Her campaign was deeply personal, centred on issues of women's safety and judicial accountability. During the polls, she reported being harassed and intimidated by rival party workers, incidents that supporters say only galvanised the "silent vote" in her favour. (ANI)