Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on Thursday, with long queues of voters seen in Asansol. Officials confirmed extensive security arrangements, including CAPF deployment and webcasting, to ensure peaceful polling.

Long queues of voters were seen outside polling stations in Asansol as voting got underway in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday.

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Polling began at 7:00 am across multiple stations, with people turning up in large numbers to cast their votes.

Polling Arrangements and Security Measures

Returning Officer for Asansol Uttar, Aghore Kumar Roy, on Wednesday said all arrangements had been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling in the constituency.

Speaking to ANI about the preparations, Roy said that polling parties are being dispatched to their designated polling stations with all necessary materials. He informed that extensive security measures have been implemented, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed at every polling station to ensure free and fair elections.

"This is the 281 Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency. Everything is proceeding peacefully and systematically. Polling parties are collecting materials and moving to their designated polling stations. Each booth will have webcasting cameras inside and outside, with CAPF security deployed at every station. In Asansol, there are 3,313 polling stations, all equipped with uninterrupted webcasting and full security arrangements", he said.

Meanwhile, polling is also underway at a polling station in Birbhum, with officials confirming that arrangements are in place for a smooth process.

High-Voltage Political Contest

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.