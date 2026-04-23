Officials state West Bengal's first polling phase was peaceful and fearless due to strong CAPF security. The ECI's goal is to ensure free, fair elections in a state known for poll violence. The phase saw a high voter turnout of 91.91%.

Officials Hail Peaceful, Fearless Voting

As the first phase of West Bengal polling concluded on Thursday, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said people stepped out to cast their votes without any fear. State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said, "Security at the polling stations was entirely under the control of the CAPF. People stepped out to cast their votes without any fear. This time, the webcasting was 100 per cent foolproof."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwwhile, Special Poll Observer NK Mishra said West Bengal elections, known for electoral violence, must be made peaceful, free, fair, intimidation-free. "The Election Commission of India's principle was very clear from the beginning: the West Bengal elections, known for electoral violence, must be made peaceful, free, fair, intimidation-free... The cardinal principle was the coordination and deployment of the state police, and the central paramilitary forces... Our deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the polling booths had a scale, and we deployed the force accordingly... There were more sensitive booths in Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and other districts, and we paid more attention to them. We will take strict action against those who try to disrupt the peace of the voting process, and we will ensure that no one disrupts or obstructs the peaceful voting process...," Special Poll Observer told ANI.

High Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase I

West Bengal recorded higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. Several districts in West Bengal recorded over 90 per cent voter turnout. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85%, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54%, Birbhum at 93.70%, Jalpaiguri at 93.23%, and Murshidabad at 92.93%. The figures reflect consistently high voter participation across the state, with all major districts comfortably staying above the 90% mark.

Upcoming Polls and Vote Counting

Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)