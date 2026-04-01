Rahul Gandhi urged West Bengal voters to support Congress, claiming it's the only party that can defeat the BJP. He contrasted Congress as a protector of rights and the Constitution against a BJP that 'snatches' and 'erases' them.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Only Congress Can Defeat BJP'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the people of West Bengal to support the Congress in elections, asserting that it is the only party capable of defeating the BJP in the ongoing ideological battle. In a message addressed to the "brothers and sisters of West Bengal," Gandhi said that while the BJP "snatches away rights," the Congress works to deliver and protect them.

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पश्चिम बंगाल के भाइयों-बहनों, विचारधारा की इस लड़ाई में BJP को सिर्फ कांग्रेस ही हरा सकती है। वो अधिकार छीनते हैं, हम दिलाते हैं। वो संविधान मिटाते हैं, हम बचाते हैं। वो भारत की विविधता मिटाना चाहते हैं, हम बंगाल के साथ हर संस्कृति, हर भाषा का सम्मान करते हैं। आइए, कांग्रेस को… pic.twitter.com/M8WhqZoici — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2026

"Brothers and sisters of West Bengal, in this battle of ideologies, only the Congress can defeat the BJP. They snatch away rights; we deliver them. They erase the Constitution, we protect it. They want to wipe out India's diversity, while we respect every culture and every language alongside Bengal. Let us come together to make Congress victorious with overwhelming votes and form a government of justice, dignity, and progress in Bengal," he said on X.

Arrangements for First Phase of Polling

As the first phase of polling in West Bengal would be held tomorrow, the Returning Officer for Asansol Uttar, Aghore Kumar Roy, said that all arrangements have been put in place for smooth and peaceful polling in the constituency. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Extensive Security in Asansol: Returning Officer

Speaking to ANI about the preparations, Roy said that polling parties are being dispatched to their designated polling stations with all necessary materials. He informed that extensive security measures have been implemented, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed at every polling station to ensure free and fair elections. "This is the 281 Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency. Everything is proceeding peacefully and systematically. Polling parties are collecting materials and moving to their designated polling stations. Each booth will have webcasting cameras inside and outside, with CAPF security deployed at every station. Polling begins at 7:00 am, preceded by a mock poll at 5:30 am. Voting will close at 6:00 pm, but anyone in the queue by then will still be allowed to cast their vote. In Asansol, there are 3,313 polling stations, all equipped with uninterrupted webcasting and full security arrangements", he said.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress could not manage to open its account in the seat tally. After a horrendous performance in the last elections, Congress is aiming to turn the contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into a triangular fight. (ANI)