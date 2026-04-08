BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh, campaigning in Kharagpur Sadar, claimed a 'wave of change' in West Bengal. He cited law & order issues, migration for work, and alleged anti-national activities by Bangladeshi infiltrators as reasons for BJP support.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday actively campaigned and engaged with voters in West Bengal's Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, with the assembly elections just two weeks away. Ghosh claimed that a "wave of change" is sweeping West Bengal, saying voters are supporting the BJP due to law and order concerns, migration of locals for work, and alleged anti-national activities by Bangladeshi infiltrators in Murshidabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ghosh Cites 'Wave of Change' for BJP

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "The people are with the BJP because they have realised that if the BJP doesn't come to power, then they will have to migrate from this place for work. There is no law and order here. This time, there is a wave of change in Bengal."

Alleges Anti-National Activities in Murshidabad

"Murshidabad district has been the black spot in West Bengal. The maximum number of fake Aadhaar and Voter cards is found in Murshidabad. Repeatedly, anti-national activities are carried out there because of Bangladeshi infiltrators. Hindus from Murshidabad are migrating to Malda. The infiltrators should be pushed out of the country," he said while campaigning in the constituency.

West Bengal Election Context

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

BJP Alleges TMC Wins Through Intimidation

A day earlier, Ghosh took a hit at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the party wins elections through intimidation and obstruction of opposition forces, while expressing confidence that voters will decisively reject it in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the TMC's influence will wane rapidly as polling approaches. He said, "The TMC always wins elections by threatening people and stopping the opposition. They were trying to move forward in the same way, but see, after a week, the TMC will slowly disappear from the market. They won't be seen on the streets. Not a single goon will remain outside. All the leaders will look after their homes."

TMC-ECI Tussle Over Electoral Rolls

Amid attacks by political rivals in the wake of the elections, there have been several confrontations and a tussle between the TMC and the ECI over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The TMC has accused the ECI of working on the behest of the Opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to delete the names of the voters from the electoral rolls. (ANI)