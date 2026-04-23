A clash broke out in Murshidabad between TMC workers and police over the arrival of AUJP chief Humayun Kabir during polls. Police used a mild lathicharge. The area was already tense after a crude bomb incident a day earlier.

A clash broke out in Murshidabad during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections as Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers raised slogans and entered into an altercation with police upon the arrival of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in the area.

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Police Use Lathicharge to Control Situation

Security personnel were deployed to control the situation as tensions escalated between party workers and police during the polling process. The police were forced to use mild lathicharge to dispel some of the crowd, but denied that the situation was out of hand. ASP Majid Khan said, "The situation is peaceful. Nothing has happened anywhere..."

AUJP Chief Humayun Kabir said that he had appealed to his party cadre to remain calm. "I told all my people to stay calm. I want the voting and election to happen peacefully, and everyone should participate. My aim or intention is not to hit, scare, or threaten anyone," he said.

Crude Bomb Incident Adds to Tensions

Officials also confirmed that an incident of crude bomb hurling was reported in the same area a day earlier, adding to the tense atmosphere in the region during the election period.

One of the victims of the reported crude bomb incident in Murshidabad said, "I had stepped out yesterday to offer Namaz at around 8 pm... I was standing... two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot. Humayun Kabir's party workers have done this..."

High-Stakes Electoral Contest

West Bengal is witnessing a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.