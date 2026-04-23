BJP's Siliguri candidate Shankar Ghosh cast his vote, expressing confidence in forming the government. Minor clashes were reported, including a verbal altercation in Siliguri and a clash between TMC and AUJP workers in Murshidabad.

BJP candidate from Siliguri Assembly constituency Shankar Ghosh on Thursday cast his vote and expressed confidence that his party will secure a majority in the West Bengal elections. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh urged people to exercise their democratic right and vote peacefully. "Voting is going on peacefully. I hope it will continue this way. Everyone must exercise their vote. I want peaceful voting. This time we will form the government," Ghosh said.

Incumbent MLA Shankar Ghosh is contesting against TMC's Goutam Deb, CPI(M)'s Saradindu Chakraborty, and Congress candidate Alok Dhara. At one polling station at Jagadish Chandra Vidyapith, supporters of Shankar Ghosh and TMC's Goutam Deb were involved in a verbal altercation. Security forces present at the booth quickly intervened and dispersed the crowd.

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Clash in Murshidabad

Meanwhile, in Murshidabad, a clash broke out during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections after TMC workers raised slogans and entered into an altercation with police following the arrival of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in the area. Security personnel were deployed to control the situation as tensions escalated between party workers and police during the polling process. The police were forced to use mild lathi charge to dispel some of the crowd, but denied that the situation was out of hand.

ASP Majid Khan said, "The situation is peaceful. Nothing has happened anywhere..."

AUJP Chief Humayun Kabir said that he had appealed to his party cadre to remain calm. "I told all my people to stay calm. I want the voting and election to happen peacefully, and everyone should participate. My aim or intention is not to hit, scare, or threaten anyone," he said.

High-Stakes Election Contest

West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)