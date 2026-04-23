BJP's Dilip Ghosh voiced confidence in winning over 100 seats in West Bengal, attacking the TMC for fielding 'outsider' candidates like Yusuf Pathan and Shatrughan Sinha while claiming CM Mamata Banerjee is set to lose the election.

BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, on Thursday made strong remarks on the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polling, which is underway, expressing confidence in the party's performance and launching attacks on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition parties. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "The BJP's major influence area is in North and South Bengal, and I think the BJP will win more than 100 seats there. The path to victory will be clear from here..."

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Ghosh Slams TMC's 'Outsider' Candidates

He further alleged that the TMC excludes local leaders while questioning the party's candidates, saying, "Mamata Banerjee repeatedly calls the BJP an outsider party, but the people of Bengal do not get a chance in TMC. Who is Yusuf Pathan? Who is Shatrughan Sinha? Who is Kirti Azad?" Expressing confidence in the BJP's performance, he added, "BJP is going to get around 100 seats in the first phase itself."

'Mamata Going to Lose'

Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee is going to lose the election, that is why she is talking about fish and rice (Machali Bhat), but Mamata Banerjee does not know that Bengali people have to import fish and eggs from other states to eat. Fish production has declined in Bengal under the TMC government."

Concerns Over Election Conduct

He also raised concerns over election conduct, stating, "The Election Commission faced a huge challenge in conducting a fear-free election in Bengal. I hope the public will exercise their right to vote without any fear."

On National Politics and Congress

Commenting on national politics, he added, "Congress is unable to find a hardworking president. Mallikarjun Kharge speaks anything, and the BJP benefits from it." He further said, "Whenever Congress has made personal attacks on Modi, the BJP has benefited from it."

West Bengal Election Context

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.