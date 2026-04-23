BJP's Dibyendu Adhikari cast his vote in the WB polls, raising concerns over electoral violence. He urged the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling, stating West Bengal is an exception when it comes to poll-related disruptions.

BJP candidate from the Egra Assembly constituency, Dibyendu Adhikari, on Thursday cast his vote at a polling booth in Kanthi Dakshin during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. After voting, he raised concerns over electoral violence in the state and urged the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling.

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Adhikari Raises Poll Violence Concerns

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "Apart from all the other states, West Bengal stands out as the only state with violence pre-poll, on polling day, and even after the poll... I sincerely hope that the Election Commission ensures that free and fair elections are conducted."

Comparing West Bengal with other states, he added, "Voting took place in the other 4-5 states as well, but there has not been a single complaint. But West Bengal is the exception... We face every possible challenge here during the elections."

He further urged voters to remain alert during polling, stating, "Criminals are on the move, and I am continuously urging all electors in West Bengal to report any disruption, even a brief power cut of 5-10 minutes, to the presiding officer, the returning officer, and the ECI helpline."

'Satisfied' with Security Deployment

On security arrangements, he said he was satisfied with the deployment of forces, adding, "I am completely satisfied with the deployment... The SIR process is routine, and there is nothing unusual about it."

Election Context and Clashes

Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway across multiple constituencies, while a clash broke out in Murshidabad during the polls as Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers raised slogans and entered into an altercation with police upon the arrival of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in the area.

The state is witnessing a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

Phase One Details

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)