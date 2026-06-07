Delhi police took cook Keshav Negi, arrested in the Malviya Nagar fire case that killed 21 people, to the incident site. The cook is in 2-day police custody as investigations suggest his negligence led to the deadly fire at the hotel.

The Delhi police on Sunday brought Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a deadly fire killed 21 people, including 13 foreign nationals.

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Police officials conducted the site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy. The fire, which occurred on June 3, resulted in one of the deadliest incidents in the area, leaving 21 people dead. Further details await.

Investigation and Arrests

Earlier on Saturday, officials informed that the Delhi Police had arrested a hotel cook in the Malaviya Nagar fire incident. The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire.

The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire. During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

Court Remands Accused

Meanwhile, the Saket court on Saturday remanded hotel cook Keshav Negi for two days of police custody. He has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar Fire tragedy.

Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been in police custody in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, including foreign nationals.

Keshav Negi was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh after his arrest by the Delhi Police.After hearing the application seeking custodial remand, the court granted two days of police custody.

While seeking Keshav Negi's custodial remand, the Delhi police said that his custodial remand is required to investigate the case. The police also said that the fire broke out due to the leakage of Cooking gas. (ANI)