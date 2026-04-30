Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and MP Saumitra Khan expressed confidence in BJP's victory in West Bengal. Khan cited high voter turnout as a sign that the TMC government is on its way out and cautioned against post-poll violence.

BJP Leaders Confident of Ousting TMC

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday exuded confidence in party's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. "BJP is winning most of the elections...The TMC government should be removed from power as they are not providing any benefits to the poor," Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

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BJP MP Saumitra Khan, highlighting the high voter turnout in the West Bengal election, reasoned that TMC is going out of the power. "The biggest factor is that the people of Bengal have actually gone to the polling booth and cast their votes this time, and the credit goes to the Election Commission, central forces and West Bengal Police," he said. "That is the reason there was a 92% turnout, so be rest assured, Mamata is going out this time, and BJP is coming in...my message to TMC workers would be not to engage in violence, if TMC doesn't come to power, the situation will get worse for them. Peace should prevail in West Bengal," he added.

Intense Competition Marks Polling

The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

ECI Confirms High Voter Turnout

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent.