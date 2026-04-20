Union minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed confidence in BJP winning all seven seats in Asansol in the West Bengal polls. He cited public desire for change from TMC's "hooliganism, mafia rule" and called for development.

As the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections draws near, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday expressed his confidence that the BJP will win all seven seats in Asansol. West Bengal polls will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results to be declared on May 4.

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"This district has seven seats, and I am fully confident that the BJP will win all seven seats. The entire public wants change; they have seen the TMC for fifteen years. The hooliganism, mafia rule, and the infiltration of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the TMC are prevalent throughout Bengal. Now the public wants development, they want change. This is the right time to bring about change...," the Union Minister told ANI on Sunday.

Asansol Constituency Profile

The Asansol Lok Sabha constituency includes Pandabeswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti and Barabani. It is considered politically significant due to its location in the state's industrial belt. Asansol, which is part of the Asansol-Durgapur industrial zone, is known for its coal, iron and steel industries, making it one of the most economically important regions in West Bengal.

Key Contest in Asansol Dakshin

Among the key contests, Asansol Dakshin is witnessing a high-profile battle. Agnimitra Paul is up against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas Banerjee, the current MLA from Raniganj, who earlier represented Asansol Dakshin from 2011 to 2021.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, the sitting MLA from Asansol Dakshin and Vice President of the party's West Bengal unit, remains one of the most prominent faces in the constituency. Known for her active political presence and organisational role, she is seeking to retain her seat in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.

West Bengal Assembly Elections: 2021 Recap

West Bengal has a total of 294 Assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 148.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) secured a decisive victory, winning 213 seats with a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the main opposition, winning 77 seats with a vote share of 38.5 per cent. Smaller players, including RSPMA and Independent candidates, won one seat each. The total declared seats stood at 292.