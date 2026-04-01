Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses confidence in BJP's win in West Bengal, stating he can clearly see the Mamata Banerjee government is not getting elected. He also dismissed her threat to file a legal case against him over his remarks.

Shah Confident of BJP Win, Dismisses Legal Threat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP will win the West Bengal assembly polls and said he can clearly see that the Mamata Banerjee government is not getting elected. "Every party says its own thing, Rahul Gandhi is doing the same, but I can see clearly that Mamata Banerjee is not getting elected this time," Amit Shah said in an exclusive conversation with ANI during his roadshow in Tollygunge. He was asked about the remarks of a Congress leader during his election rallies in the state.

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He also took potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks to file a "legal case" against him over "violent remarks" and said the Trinamool Congress leader keeps losing in court and will continue to do so. Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee keeps talking, and the BJP is campaigning among the people who will give their verdict in the polls. "Mamata Banerjee keeps talking. She keeps losing in court. She'll continue to do so. We're among the public, and the people of Bengal will have to decide on the 29th," he said.

"What does Mamata Banerjee want to say? Should goons be respected? She (Mamata Banerjee) has a plan to respect those who trouble the public," he added. Amit Shah was answering a query on Mamata Banerjee's remarks that they will file a "legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks". She made the comments while addressing a gathering in Hoogly."We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments," she said. "What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!" she added.

War of Words Over 'Hang Upside Down' Remark

Amit Shah, who addressed public rallies at Uttar Para and Hingalganj assembly constituencies yesterday, cautioned warned goons against stepping out of their homes on April 29, the second phase of polling in West Bengal." Earlier the goons of Didi did not allow voters to vote. But in the first phase of the ongoing polls, people have voted in large numbers, and the BJP is going to get 110 seats out of 152 in this phase," he said.

"I want to warn the goons not to step out of their homes on April 29; if they do, then we will straighten them by hanging them upside down after April 5. The Election Commission has made good security arrangements through the CAPFs. No goon of Mamata Banerjee can stop you on your path," he added.

Mamata Banerjee had hit back at Amit Shah's speech, stating that the BJP will not be able to win West Bengal with such an approach."What kind of language is Home Minister Amit Shah using? You are saying post-election, you will hang people upside down. With this approach, you can never win Bengal, Never!," she said.

Shah Slams TMC on Law and Order

Addressing a rally in earlier in the day in Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman, Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the law and order situation in the state."In Mamata's rule, there is no safety for mothers, sisters, and daughters in Bengal. RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, Kolkata Law College, Durgapur Law College... atrocities have been committed against women. And she (Mamata) said women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM, but I am telling you that after the 5th, even a little girl will step out at 1 AM at night, and no goon will be able to cause any trouble," he said.

Addressing a rally in Shyampur, Amit Shah continued his attack on Mamata Banerjee."Whenever I speak against these goons, Mata Didi gets upset. Didi, keep your goons locked in the garage, because if they dare touch the mothers and sisters of Bengal, they will not be spared," he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in Hooghly, Banerjee hit back at Shah, announcing she would file a legal case against him over his "hang upside down" warning directed at TMC workers after polls. "We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments," she said. Taking strong exception to Shah's language, she added, "What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal -- never!"

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Both BJP and TMC

Escalating the political temperature, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also took part and attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging corruption and governance failures on both sides, while addressing election rallies in South 24 Parganas and Hooghly. Taking on the PM, Gandhi alleged that Modi had made a trade deal with the US that compromised India's agriculture sector, small and medium industry, and energy security. "Narendra Modi made a trade deal with America, in which he sold off India's agriculture sector, small and medium industry, and energy security. Along with that, he handed over all our data to America as well. No Prime Minister of the country can do such a thing without pressure," Gandhi said.

He also hit out at Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of rampant corruption and nepotism. "Narendra Modi is corrupt, but TMC is no less involved in corruption. Sharda Chit Fund Scam: Rs 1,900 crore stolen, Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: Rs 6,600 crore stolen. TMC people engage in coal smuggling, illegal mining, and impose goonda tax. Mamata ji had promised in 2021 that employment would be provided to 5 lakh people. But the truth is that 84 lakh youths here have applied for unemployment allowance," he said.

Gandhi also said he does not fear PM Modi despite facing 36 cases and other attempts to stifle his voice. "Narendra Modi and the BJP target me round the clock. I face 36 cases; my government house has been snatched away. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled, and I was interrogated for 55 hours straight. But let one thing be clear, I do not fear Narendra Modi," he said.

Following the development, AITC also hit back at Rahul Gandhi, calling his comments "irresponsible" and alleging that AITC leaders were being served ED and CBI summons even during elections. "Let the people of Bengal and later India decide who is truly capable of defeating the BJP. If the INC had fought sincerely, then BJP, which faced a setback in Lok Sabha elections, wouldn't have won states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, and Bihar," the party said.

High Voter Turnout in Phase 1

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process. (ANI)