Rahul Gandhi attacked the TMC and BJP in West Bengal, alleging widespread corruption. He asserted that the BJP knows the real political fight is with the Congress, not the TMC, and accused the saffron party of stealing votes in other states.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation in the state as well as the Centre, making a series of political assertions. Speaking at the event, Gandhi alleged corruption in the state and centre, and said, "The entire Bengal knows that TMC people are involved in corruption...Prime Minister Modi, RSS and BJP never snatched Mamata Didi's house because these people know that the real fight is not with TMC, but the real fight is with the Congress party...BJP people steal votes. They have won elections in Maharashtra and Haryana by stealing votes."

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'Corruption devastated West Bengal'

He further added, "Corruption of the BJP and TMC has devastated West Bengal. Today, the youth of the state are distressed, and women are unsafe. That is why the people are ready for change."

Reiterating Congress's role in national politics, Gandhi said, "Only the Congress Party can defeat the BJP. Because the Congress is a party of ideology, and we cannot compromise with the BJP in any way."

Contrasts 'Bharat Jodo' with 'Bharat Todo' Yatra

Referring to the Congress's mass outreach programme, Rahul Gandhi said the party undertook the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with the aim of uniting the country. He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in a "Bharat Todo Yatra", claiming it works to divide the nation continuously.

Slams PM Modi over '56-inch chest' remark

Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite his "56-inch chest" remark, bows his head before US leaders, including former President Donald Trump. "Subhas Chandra Bose Ji, Mahatma Gandhi Ji, Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji never bowed down before anyone. Those who became martyrs, spent years in jail, and never bowed before anyone... they are the true patriots. But the one who says Narendra Modi, "I have a 56-inch chest," bows his head before Trump in a second," he said.

West Bengal Polls Update

The state witnessed a record 91.91 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly polls on 152 seats on April 23. Votes will be counted on May 4. Electioneering has intensified for the second phase of polling on April 29, with leaders holding rallies and roadshows. Leaders of the BJP, Trinamool Congress, Congress and Left parties are campaigning on the seats which will go to the polls in the second phase. (ANI)