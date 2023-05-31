WB govt deployed 2245 police personnel to guard CM's nephew Abhishek: BJP slams Mamata

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal said security arrangements made for the Heads of States across the world would look pale in comparison to this." He also shared some highlights of the massive 14-page SOPs for the police and the local administration.

Did the West Bengal government deploy 2245 police personnel today to protect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee? BJP leader took to Twitter to claim exactly that!

Taking to Twitter, he said: "The Special Protection Group (SPG) provides security to the PM of India. Must be the highest level of Security Cover allocated to any person in the country. Right? WRONG. Check out the Bhaipo Protection Group. 2245 Police Personnel deployed in a single day (today) to protect just 1 person - Hon'ble Nephew of CM & HM @MamataOfficial. Security arrangements made for the Heads of States across the world would look pale in comparison to this."

Abhishek, the TMC national general secretary and MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, is addressing rallies in Purba Medinipur as part of Jono Sanjog Yatra, TMC's mass outreach campaign in the state.

One of them includes a directive to the District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur to 'instruct the officer of Divisional Forest Office (DFO), Purba Medinipur to ensure that no snake, frog, monkey, dog, cow etc. could be found at the place of programme/halt/night stay and on the route of a roadshow of the VIP on the date and time as mentioned above.'

The DM was also told to 'arrange for checking the foods/drinks/ snacks etc. by Food Safety Officer at the following places prior to serve to the VIP during his visit under this district to ensure safety and security of the VIP'.