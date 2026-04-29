BJP's Suvendu Adhikari expressed confidence that the party will win over 180 seats in West Bengal. Various exit polls, including Chanakya, Matrize, and Poll Diary, also projected a decisive victory for the BJP over the Trinamool Congress.

Reacting to exit polls for the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the party is set for a decisive victory in the state. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said the BJP is heading towards a clear majority based on what he described as ground-level feedback.

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"I'm telling you the exit poll from the ground. BJP is getting more than 180 seats. BJP is forming the government with a majority," he said. He further claimed that voter participation reflected a free and fair electoral environment in several areas. "Hindus have cast their votes freely," Adhikari added.

Exit Poll Projections

In their projections via exit polls, the pollsters on Wednesday projected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, whose polling concluded today evening. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to ten Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats. Meanwhile, as per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

Polling Concludes, Vote Counting on May 4

These projections come after the final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)