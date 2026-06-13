Amid turmoil in the TMC, MP Shatrughan Sinha expressed unflinching loyalty to Mamata Banerjee, calling her a 'mature, tried and tested leader.' He stated she is his only leader and that he will stand with her even if he has to walk alone.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his unflinching loyalty towards party leader Mamata Banerjee amid turmoil in the party following election defeat and said she is mature, tried and tested leader.

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Amid rift in the party with the rebel group claiming support of 20 MPs in Lok Sabha and resignation of three MPs in Rajya Sabha, the actor-turned-politician said this is time to show solidarity with Mamata Banerjee, not to leave her.

'Will always be with Mamata Didi'

"I was with Mamata Didi, I am with Mamata Didi and I will always be with Mamata Didi. Neither Abhishek Banerjee nor anyone else is my leader. My leader is only Mamata Banerjee... This was the time to show unity and stand with Mamata Banerjee, this was not the time to leave her. Mamata Banerjee is a mature, tried and tested leader," he told ANI.

Sinha was in BJP before he joined TMC."I will not take anyone's name. I was in the BJP for almost 30 years and was trained by very senior leaders. If they said anything about me, it must have been with good intentions, but for me, it is best to be with Mamata Banerjee," he remarked.

The Asansol MP said he is not concerned about what others are doing and will support Mamata Banerjee. He said he goes by the spirit of 'Ekla Chalo' song. "I will always be with Mamata Banerjee. Even if I am alone, I will just say 'Ekla Chalo' and stay with her. I have no plans to go anywhere," he said.

Rift Extends Beyond MPs

Before the rift in the TMC Parliamentary party, a large section of MLAs had disagreed on the party's choice of legislature office-bearers. They were later given recognition as "opposition" in the assembly. (ANI)