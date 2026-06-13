A Gurugram hospital launched India's first Centre of Excellence for Myeloma & Lymphoma. The centre aims to redefine blood cancer management with a specialised, patient-centric, and research-driven approach under one integrated platform.

A Private Hospital in Gurugram has launched India's first Centre of Excellence for Myeloma & Lymphoma, a pioneering initiative that aims to redefine the management of blood cancers through a highly specialised, patient-centric and research- driven approach. Built around the philosophy of "One Disease. One Doctor. One Focus". The Centre brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts, advanced diagnostic capabilities, innovative therapies, precision medicine, stem cell transplantation, cellular therapies, clinical research, and comprehensive patient support services under a single integrated platform.

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A New Benchmark in Blood Cancer Care

Among the first dedicated disease-focused centres in the country, the Centre of Excellence for Myeloma & Lymphoma has been established to address the growing complexity of blood cancer care through personalised treatment pathways and seamless multidisciplinary collaboration. The initiative aims to improve clinical outcomes, accelerate access to innovation, strengthen translational research, and set new benchmarks in the management of myeloma and lymphoma.

A Multidisciplinary Approach

Speaking at the launch, Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director & Chief, Hematology, Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "The launch of India's first Centre of Excellence for Myeloma & Lymphoma marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering highly specialised care for patients battling complex blood cancers. Just as bispecific antibodies bring immune cells and cancer cells together to achieve better outcomes, this Centre brings together the brightest minds across genomics, genetics, pathology, translational science, data analytics, hematology, radiation oncology, cellular therapy, CAR-T, and clinical research."

"By fostering true multidisciplinary collaboration, we are creating an ecosystem where scientific discovery is rapidly translated into personalised treatment strategies, giving patients access to the most advanced diagnostics, therapies, and clinical innovations. Our vision is simple yet transformative: to bring the right expertise together, at the right time, for every patient, and ultimately redefine the future of blood cancer care in India," he added.

The Role of Genomics

Dr Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant, Molecular Hematology & Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "Genomics is redefining blood cancer care by enabling us to understand each patient's disease at a molecular level. Through advanced genomic profiling, we can identify actionable mutations, personalise treatment strategies, monitor disease more precisely, and connect patients to targeted therapies and clinical trials. By bringing together experts in genomics, pathology, translational science, and clinical oncology, we are accelerating the journey from scientific discovery to better patient outcomes and shaping the future of precision medicine in hematologic cancers."

A National Referral Hub

Yash Rawat, Senior Vice President & SBU Head, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "The launch of the Centre of Excellence for Myeloma & Lymphoma represents a significant milestone in India's hematology landscape and reinforces FMRI's position as a leader in advanced cancer and transplant care. The initiative is expected to serve as a national referral hub for patients seeking specialised treatment for myeloma and lymphoma, while contributing to clinical research, physician education, and the development of future standards of care in hematologic oncology." (ANI)