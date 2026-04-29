BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar alleged a party polling agent was assaulted by TMC workers in Nadia. The agent, Mosharraf Mir, was hit with a gun and rod, suffering six stitches, during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP Agent Attacked in Nadia

BJP candidate from the Chapra Assembly constituency, Saikat Sarkar, alleged that a BJP polling agent was assaulted by TMC workers at a booth in Nadia district during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "At around 6 in the morning, our agent Mosharraf Mir was going to booth number 53. At that time, the TMC candidate, his goon Mufizul, and other people came together and hit him on the forehead from behind with a gun and a rod. He suffered six stitches, so he is still in the hospital. After that, a complaint was filed at the police station. We want free and fair elections..."

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Earlier today, in the morning hours, a BJP Booth worker, Mosharraf Mir, assigned to booth number 53 under Hatra Panchayat, was allegedly assaulted with iron rods and firearms by unidentified individuals. Police officials rescued him and admitted him to Chapra Rural Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He has received six stitches on his head.

Victim Recounts Ordeal

According to Mir, around 15 to 20 people came with weapons, including guns, sticks, and iron rods. He has demanded the arrest of the alleged perpetrators, saying that he has recieved multiple stitches after the alleged attack on him and others.

"Some TMC goons were hiding there. They have several cases against them. Janiallamulla is a criminal. He had a gun, and two other men also had guns. They were brandishing them. Then, about 15-20 more people came towards us. They had iron rods and canes. They attacked me first and hit me, causing me to fall down," Mir told ANI. He added, "After that, they kept hitting me again and again. They also attacked the people with me. I have six stitches on my head. I want the police to arrest them. I want justice."

State Elections Underway

The attack took place amid the second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent until 11 am, as polling for the 142 seats in the second phase of Assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman stood at the top, with a voting percentage of 44.50 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 43.12 per cent polling until 11 am. Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 4. The BJP is aiming to retain Assam and Puducherry along with alliance partners and score a win in the remaining three states. (ANI)