As vote counting begins for West Bengal by-polls, the Congress party has accused the BJP of rigging elections, preventing voters from reaching booths, and intimidating people. The party has demanded a re-poll in both Nandigram and Rejijinagar.

Opposition Accuses BJP of Rigging, Demands Re-poll West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar voiced strong concern over the electoral process, alleging that genuine voters were systematically prevented from reaching polling stations. Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said that the party has demanded a re-poll in both Nandigram and Rajijinagar Assembly constituencies as voters were unable to reach the polling booths."There would have been some hope if the voting had been free, fair, and fearless. We had actually demanded a re-poll. Genuine voters could not reach the polling stations to cast their votes. Voters in the Nandigram constituency were distressed; they were unable to cast their votes. Consequently, we demanded a re-poll in both Rejinagar and Nandigram," he said. 'Manuwadi' Ideology and ECI Nexus Alleged Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sarkar added that the party has a "manuwadi" ideology, adding that the connection between the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has compromised the electoral process by excluding legitimate voters."The BJP’s current mindset, favouring 'one country, one vote, and one political party, 'reflects a 'Manuwadi' ideology. The nexus formed between the Election Commission and the Central Govt led to the exclusion of genuine voters' names from the rolls. These individuals were denied the opportunity to vote," he said.Echoing similar concerns, West Bengal AICC In-Charge Prakash Joshi said that the ECI did not play a neutral role in their favour, adding that the people of Nandigram have understood how West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attempted to influence the entire election."We are fully hopeful and have complete confidence regarding this election, given the way the Congress party and its workers fought it. The people of Nandigram understood the truth, specifically, how Suvendu Adhikari tried to influence the entire election and how voters were intimidated with the help of the administration. We did not see the Election Commission playing a neutral role in our favour," he said.He alleged that the Congress workers were assaulted openly during the entire process. He said that the polling booths were looted, campaign vehicles were vandalised, and shops were set on fire."Amidst all this, booths were looted; Congress workers were openly beaten and assaulted; shops were set on fire; homes were attacked; and campaign vehicles were vandalised," he said.Unleashing a lethal attack at the Opposition, he added, "Suvendu Adhikari must have felt such fear only when he saw the election slipping out of his grasp. We are fully hopeful and confident that today's results will be favourable to the Congress, paving the way for the party's resurgence in Bengal."Congress leader Puja Roy Choudhuri said that she hopes that people have voted for the Congress party, reiterating that voting was not conducted in a fair manner."We saw on the day of voting that the election was not conducted in a free and fair manner. There was a lot of voting. We hope people voted for Congress. During campaigning, we saw that people did not like the BJP," he said.Congress candidate from Rejinagar Assembly constituency Abdullahil Kafi claimed that the eventual tallies of the votes were pre-calculated and mirror prior claims of CM Adhikar, citing that the Chief Minister had said that BJP will win by a margin of 120,000 votes."The outcome is exactly as the Chief Minister predicted. He had said he would win by a margin of 120,000 votes. Calculations had already been made regarding how many votes the BJP and the Congress would secure in each specific booth; it was all predetermined. The counting process is now proving that the Chief Minister orchestrated a calculated rigging of the election and systematically manipulated the vote tally in West Bengal," he said.Also, Jatiyo Unnoyon Party (JUP) candidate from Nandigram, Sheikh Hasibul, said, "Those who have recently joined the BJP are intimidating people and threatening to vandalise homes. I am living in fear. We have to wait and see what happens after the results are declared." BJP Confident of Victory in Both Constituencies Meanwhile, BJP MP Rahul Sinha asserted that the party will win from both constituencies. He further added that the people have seen how Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir divided people in the name of Babri Masjid and looted a large sum of money, and have started supporting the BJP."BJP will win from both constituencies. We said this earlier. Nandigram is a seat we have already won. And in Rejjinagar, people saw through Humayun Kabir's tricks. Just like they divided people on the basis of religion in the name of the Babri Masjid and looted a lot of money, all these reasons, and the Muslims of Resh Nagar as well, have started supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party. And that is why we hope we will achieve victory in both constituencies this time," he said. Vote Counting Underway Across Multiple States The results of the Nandigram by-election are going to be declared today. Vote counting is underway at the Bhupatinath Pradhan Memorial Rural Development Society, amid tight security provided by the district police and central forces.Moreover, counting of votes is also underway for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam amid tight security arrangements. BJP candidate Devasish Sharma is leading by 10,201 votes after the first round of counting. With this increase, the movement in political circles over the counting of votes has intensified. Currently, the next round of voting is underway.District Information and Public Relations Officer, Bikash Sarma, said that the process started with the counting of postal ballots and later the counting of EVM votes commenced."The counting for the Nagaon parliamentary by-election has begun and is taking place across three sessions. The process started with the counting of postal ballots. Now, the counting of EVM votes has also commenced. Everything is being organised properly. The process is proceeding according to standard procedures and with complete discipline. There have been no issues so far," he said.Vote counting for bypolls conducted on October 6 is also underway in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry, along with Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As vote counting begins in Nandigram and Rejijinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, the Opposition parties launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, citing claims of election rigging, systematically preventing voters from reaching polling booths, and trying to influence the electoral process in the State.West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar voiced strong concern over the electoral process, alleging that genuine voters were systematically prevented from reaching polling stations. Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said that the party has demanded a re-poll in both Nandigram and Rajijinagar Assembly constituencies as voters were unable to reach the polling booths."There would have been some hope if the voting had been free, fair, and fearless. We had actually demanded a re-poll. Genuine voters could not reach the polling stations to cast their votes. Voters in the Nandigram constituency were distressed; they were unable to cast their votes. Consequently, we demanded a re-poll in both Rejinagar and Nandigram," he said.Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sarkar added that the party has a "manuwadi" ideology, adding that the connection between the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has compromised the electoral process by excluding legitimate voters."The BJP’s current mindset, favouring 'one country, one vote, and one political party, 'reflects a 'Manuwadi' ideology. The nexus formed between the Election Commission and the Central Govt led to the exclusion of genuine voters' names from the rolls. These individuals were denied the opportunity to vote," he said.Echoing similar concerns, West Bengal AICC In-Charge Prakash Joshi said that the ECI did not play a neutral role in their favour, adding that the people of Nandigram have understood how West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attempted to influence the entire election."We are fully hopeful and have complete confidence regarding this election, given the way the Congress party and its workers fought it. The people of Nandigram understood the truth, specifically, how Suvendu Adhikari tried to influence the entire election and how voters were intimidated with the help of the administration. We did not see the Election Commission playing a neutral role in our favour," he said.He alleged that the Congress workers were assaulted openly during the entire process. He said that the polling booths were looted, campaign vehicles were vandalised, and shops were set on fire."Amidst all this, booths were looted; Congress workers were openly beaten and assaulted; shops were set on fire; homes were attacked; and campaign vehicles were vandalised," he said.Unleashing a lethal attack at the Opposition, he added, "Suvendu Adhikari must have felt such fear only when he saw the election slipping out of his grasp. We are fully hopeful and confident that today's results will be favourable to the Congress, paving the way for the party's resurgence in Bengal."Congress leader Puja Roy Choudhuri said that she hopes that people have voted for the Congress party, reiterating that voting was not conducted in a fair manner."We saw on the day of voting that the election was not conducted in a free and fair manner. There was a lot of voting. We hope people voted for Congress. During campaigning, we saw that people did not like the BJP," he said.Congress candidate from Rejinagar Assembly constituency Abdullahil Kafi claimed that the eventual tallies of the votes were pre-calculated and mirror prior claims of CM Adhikar, citing that the Chief Minister had said that BJP will win by a margin of 120,000 votes."The outcome is exactly as the Chief Minister predicted. He had said he would win by a margin of 120,000 votes. Calculations had already been made regarding how many votes the BJP and the Congress would secure in each specific booth; it was all predetermined. The counting process is now proving that the Chief Minister orchestrated a calculated rigging of the election and systematically manipulated the vote tally in West Bengal," he said.Also, Jatiyo Unnoyon Party (JUP) candidate from Nandigram, Sheikh Hasibul, said, "Those who have recently joined the BJP are intimidating people and threatening to vandalise homes. I am living in fear. We have to wait and see what happens after the results are declared."Meanwhile, BJP MP Rahul Sinha asserted that the party will win from both constituencies. He further added that the people have seen how Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir divided people in the name of Babri Masjid and looted a large sum of money, and have started supporting the BJP."BJP will win from both constituencies. We said this earlier. Nandigram is a seat we have already won. And in Rejjinagar, people saw through Humayun Kabir's tricks. Just like they divided people on the basis of religion in the name of the Babri Masjid and looted a lot of money, all these reasons, and the Muslims of Resh Nagar as well, have started supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party. And that is why we hope we will achieve victory in both constituencies this time," he said.The results of the Nandigram by-election are going to be declared today. Vote counting is underway at the Bhupatinath Pradhan Memorial Rural Development Society, amid tight security provided by the district police and central forces.Moreover, counting of votes is also underway for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam amid tight security arrangements. BJP candidate Devasish Sharma is leading by 10,201 votes after the first round of counting. With this increase, the movement in political circles over the counting of votes has intensified. Currently, the next round of voting is underway.District Information and Public Relations Officer, Bikash Sarma, said that the process started with the counting of postal ballots and later the counting of EVM votes commenced."The counting for the Nagaon parliamentary by-election has begun and is taking place across three sessions. The process started with the counting of postal ballots. Now, the counting of EVM votes has also commenced. Everything is being organised properly. The process is proceeding according to standard procedures and with complete discipline. There have been no issues so far," he said.Vote counting for bypolls conducted on October 6 is also underway in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry, along with Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11. (ANI)