The new BJP govt in West Bengal presented a ₹4.38 lakh crore budget with a 20% DA hike. The opposition, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, criticised it for a vague infra plan, crony capitalism risks, and cuts in minority sector allocation.

Following the unveiling of the first budget of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta laid out a ₹4.38 lakh crore roadmap for FY 2026-27 on Monday, the rebel TMC leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee offered a measured critique, acknowledging specific positive steps while highlighting significant gaps in the government's fiscal strategy.

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While Banerjee noted that his team is conducting a detailed examination of the new provisions, he flagged two primary areas of concern that the opposition intends to challenge during upcoming assembly discussions. "While reviewing the budget at first glance, we found several new provisions that need detailed examination," Banerjee stated. "However, two key concerns stand out." His critique centred on a vague infrastructure roadmap, 'Ease of Doing Business, crony capitalism and minority sector cuts.

Opposition Flags Key Concerns

Banerjee pointed to a lack of concrete financial data regarding infrastructure development. "There are no clear figures on investment, whether from private or government sources," he noted, adding that without transparency on how funds will reach the ground level, the government's ability to boost public purchasing power remains questionable. While not fundamentally opposed to the concept of improving the business environment, the LoP expressed fear that the current policy lacks the necessary regulatory safeguards. He warned that without proper oversight, these initiatives could facilitate "crony capitalism," prioritising corporate profits at the expense of the state's broader economic balance. A major point of contention for the opposition is the state's decision to implement a steep reduction in allocation for the minority sector. Banerjee signalled that this move would face strong, continued resistance. "First, on infrastructure development, there are no concrete figures on investment, whether from private or government sources, which makes it unclear how funds will reach the ground level and translate into improved purchasing power, a point we will raise during the discussion. Second, on the so-called "Ease of Doing Business," while we do not oppose the concept, there is a concern that inadequate safeguards may allow crony capitalism to expand, prioritising profit over broader economic balance. Additionally, we strongly oppose the steep cut in the minority sector allocation... DA hike is a positive step," he said.

Highlights of West Bengal Budget 2026-27

Earlier today, BJP government in West Bengal presented its first-ever budget of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore (Net) for the financial year 2026-2027, along with several infrastructure projects and schemes. State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state.

DA Hike and Welfare Schemes

In line with the BJP's manifesto promise, the state government announced a 20 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees. "The Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees has been increased by 20 per cent, bringing the total DA to 38 per cent. This will come into effect from October 1," Dasgupta said in the Legislative Assembly.

Along with Rs 3,000 each to women under the Annapurna Scheme, the Finance Minister announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to unmarried female students to reduce the dropout rate of female students in higher education. Among direct cash transfer schemes, the West Bengal government also proposed a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed graduates in the age group of 21-45 years from October, and others will be given Rs 2,000 per month. Dasgupta said that the scheme will benefit "students whose family income is less than Rs 1 lakh per year and who are not receiving benefits from any existing social protection scheme."

Retired journalists will be provided with a monthly pension of Rs 5,000. As promised in the BJP's manifesto, the government proposed an IIT and an IIM in North Bengal with the assistance of the Centre.

Infrastructure and Development Projects

For Falta, a seat which the party won in the repolling, Daqupta announced a plan to develop the area as a model. He said that the state government has initiated a techno-economic survey to launch metro connectivity in Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri, and Jalpaiguri.

Cultural and Religious Event Promotion

The Finance Minister proposed to transform Gangasagar Mela into an international, spiritual and cultural festival in collaboration with the Centre. Similarly, he said, Jagadhatri Puja, Tarakeshwar Mela, Baruni Mela, Rash Mela, Jalpesh Mela and other events will be transformed into national events.

Sectoral Allocations

The state government allocated Rs 8,565.84 crore to agriculture, Rs 2,544.48 crore to Backward class welfare, Rs 3,035.95 crore for disaster management and civil defence, and Rs 3,266.59 crore for Industry Commerce and Enterprises. (ANI)