Shiv Sena's Ramdas Kadam claims "Operation Tiger" is successful, with 6 UBT MPs set to join the Eknath Shinde camp. Aaditya Thackeray hit back, urging the government to focus on governance instead of political "operations".

'Operation Tiger' 100% Successful: Ramdas Kadam

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Monday claimed that the party's "Operation Tiger" has been "100 per cent successful", asserting that six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Members of Parliament are set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp. He further said that the seventh MP had reportedly sought a Union Cabinet berth as a condition for switching sides Kadam also indicated that the political exercise is not limited to Parliament, stating that a similar "operation" would also take place in the Mumbai Mahanagar Palike, i.e., BMC. "Operation Tiger has been 100 per cent successful. Six MPs are joining today. The seventh MP wanted a Cabinet post at the Centre. An operation in Mumbai Mahanagar Palika will also happen," Kadam said.

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Uddhav Thackeray Chairs Meeting Amid Defection Fears

Meanwhile, earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party leaders in Mumbai to discuss upcoming political developments, organisational matters and the legislature's strategy amid growing political churn within the party. The meeting comes at a time when the Shiv Sena (UBT) is witnessing heightened internal uncertainty over reports of possible defections of several MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led faction and intensified political sparring with the BJP.

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt, Urges Focus on Governance

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government, questioning its handling of key national issues, including infiltration, inflation, water scarcity, internal security and farmers' welfare.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks on "Operation Tiger," he said the government should prioritise governance over political operations. "I think you should talk about all these things, but you should also pay attention to the governance that you want to run, which is running very poorly," he added, questioning the state of foreign policy, internal security, water availability and inflation.

He further alleged that the ruling party was focusing on political exercises instead of addressing public issues. "Keep doing all these 'operation-foperation' things, but if you don't know how to run the government, then resign," he said. (ANI)