WB BJP President Samik Bhattacharya exudes confidence after phase 2 polls, stating high voter turnout shows a rejection of TMC's 'divisive politics'. He thanked voters for casting ballots fearlessly and predicted a significant political shift.

As the dust settled on the second phase of the 2026 general elections, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya expressed high confidence in a significant political shift, thanking voters for defying intimidation to cast their ballots.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Voters Rejected 'Divisive Politics'

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Bhattacharya asserted that the high voter turnout across the state signals a definitive rejection of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bhattacharya highlighted the courage of the electorate, suggesting that the traditional atmosphere of electoral apprehension in the state has been breached. He claimed that the momentum observed during the first phase has only intensified in the second. The BJP state chief argued that the public has consciously voted against what he termed the "divisive politics" practised by the Mamata Banerjee-led administration.

"We thank the people of West Bengal. They have voted fearlessly this time and have clearly stated that they are voting for change. They have voted against the divisive politics that the TMC practices," said Bhattacharya.

BJP's 'DJ' Jibe at TMC

In a pointed jab at the TMC's campaign rhetoric, specifically referencing the "Khela Hobe" (The game is on) culture, Bhattacharya took a swipe at his rivals regarding the upcoming counting day on June 4th. Responding to TMC leaders who had boasted about celebrating with music and festivities, Bhattacharya quipped, " In the first phase, people voted for change, and we are seeing the same in the second phase. This is what was going to happen... Those who said they would play DJs, we hope they will play DJs for us after the 4th."

High-Stakes Contest

The BJP leadership remains convinced that the saffron party will make historic gains in the state, aiming to flip several TMC strongholds. The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 89.99% till 5 pm on Wednesday in the second phase of polling for the assembly elections. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.