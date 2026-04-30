West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya claims the TMC's defeat is certain after the May 4 results. He described the election as a "festive" democratic fight and noted the historic high voter turnout in the state.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be "certainly" voted out of power after the announcement of results on May 4. He also said that the "people of West Bengal joined this election in a festive mood".

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"The people of West Bengal have never seen an election like this. They joined this election in a festive mood. This was a democratic fight. This wasn't just an election to make someone the Chief Minister, remove a party, or bring another party in. This election was to prevent West Bengal from becoming West Bangladesh. This was a fight for Hindu Bengalis. This was also a fight for progressive and nationalist Muslims, and all Bengalis united and participated in this election today. The election is over. There is no news of any loss of life yet. The fact that such an election can happen is a big issue for us, and the Trinamool Congress's departure is certain...," Bhattacharya told ANI

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. However, the polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent.

"The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said.

The voter turnout was high across the board, with female voters leading at 92.28 per cent and male voters not far behind at 91.07 per cent.

ECI said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting, which was ensured in 100% of the Polling Stations in West Bengal (Phase-II) as well. (ANI)