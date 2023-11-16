Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so

    Kerala's Wayanad became the first district to enroll children below the age of 5 years for the Aadhaar card. The announcement was made by the district collector Renu Raj at Poothadi. 

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Kalpatta: Wayanad became the first district in Kerala to complete Aadhaar enrollment of children under 5 years of age. As many as 44,487 children below five years of age enrolled for Aadhaar in the district through mega camps and direct access to Akshaya Centres. 

    Aadhaar enrollment of children has been done in Sultan Bathery Municipality 2221, Mananthavady Municipality 2352, Kalpatta Municipality 1629, Ambalavayal 1771, Mooppainadu 1776, Meppadi 1969, Tirunelli 1304, Muttil 1857, Kanyampatta 2210, Noolpuzha 1572, Poothadi 1852, Thariyodu 57 1, Vaithiri 993, Mullankolli 1154, Tavinjal 2107, Vengapally 609, Nenmeni 2660, Velamunda 2688, Pozhuthana 732, Panamaram 2991, Thondarnadu 1712, Edavaka 2086, Kottathara 968, Meenangadi 1734, Padinjarathara 1599 and Pulpalli 1380.

    In order to do this, the district administration teamed up with the Indian Postal Services, Dhanalakshmi Bank, Kerala State IT Mission, civic bodies, and the departments of tribal development and women and child development to launch the "A for Aadhaar" campaign. The A for Aadhaar campaign was completed with more than 20 analytical meetings of departmental officials under the chairmanship of the district collector, analytical meetings of all ICDS supervisors of the district and a meeting of ST promoters.

    On Children's Day, November 14, 2023 (Tuesday), District Collector Renu Raj made an announcement regarding the district's commendable accomplishment at Poothadi.
     

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof vkp

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof

    Unborn child of pregnant woman dies after being shot by husband in Chicago rkn

    Unborn child of pregnant woman from Kerala dies after being shot by husband in Chicago

    Kerala: Kozhikode collector receives threatening message from Maoists rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode collector receives threatening message from Maoists

    Kerala CM, ministers to use luxury bus worth Rs 1.05 crore for state-wide yatra anr

    Kerala CM, ministers to use luxury bus worth Rs 1.05 crore for state-wide yatra

    Recent Stories

    X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Mohd Shami in ODI World Cup 2023 semi final goes viral

    'Whatttt! Are you real?' X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Shami in World Cup semi final goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-496 November 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof vkp

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to face old villain; shocking twist to look for RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to face old villain; shocking twist to look for

    Unborn child of pregnant woman dies after being shot by husband in Chicago rkn

    Unborn child of pregnant woman from Kerala dies after being shot by husband in Chicago

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon