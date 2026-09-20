A shocking video has emerged showing a group of tourists brutally attacking staff with sticks at Yummies Café in Mussoorie. This recent assault highlights a growing and troubling trend of violent clashes between visitors and locals in the popular hill station. Police are currently investigating the incident after the attackers fled the scene.

A new case of violence between tourists and locals has been reported in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. A video appears to show a group of people beating bar staff with sticks. The incident is said to have happened on September 15 at Kincraig's Yummies Café. Reports from cafe workers say that the group of tourists, who were apparently from Haryana, came in and attacked the workers before leaving.

A café employee stated, "We have filed a written complaint with the police, but the tourists could not be located."

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

A number of fights between tourists and locals in the hill town in recent months have come to light as a result of the incident. In June, a Haryana tourist was arrested after a dispute with a local couple near Mussoorie’s Picture Palace escalated into an assault. A video of the incident showed a man allegedly attacking the couple with a plastic tub. Police subsequently arrested the accused and registered a case.

In July, there were reports of another altercation between visitors and residents that escalated into violent altercations in the Hussain Ganj and Picture Palace neighbourhoods. In accordance with the Uttarakhand Police Act, police issued challans and arrested seven individuals.

Tourists and locals got into a violent altercation in May following a disagreement at the Mall Road barrier about car admission during limited hours. The most recent café incident has once again highlighted the problem of conflicts between locals and tourists in Mussoorie. Police are likely to look into the attack and identify the perpetrators.