Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP-RSS of corrupting India's education system, stating Rahul Gandhi exposed the 'system that is suppressing students'. He said Rahul now stands with students, whose voices are resonating across the country.

BJP-RSS have hollowed out and corrupted education system, alleges Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused BJP-RSS of “hollowing” and “corrupting” India’s education system and said party leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the “system that is suppressing students”.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi stands with students in their quest to seek answers from the government and their voice is echoing across the country. "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi exposed the system that is suppressing students. Who constitutes this system? The people from the BJP and RSS who have taken control of the entire country— over education, the economy, politics, and every institution. They have hollowed out the education system and corrupted it," he alleged.

"This is because the system feels threatened by students; they ask questions and demand accountability. Now that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them, the fear among students has vanished. Their voices are resonating across the entire country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi takes on 'the system' in Indore

Ramesh's remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi addressed students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants raised concerns over delays in recruitment. During the interaction, Gandhi said the "struggle is against the system" and claimed that the system operated through "various layers".

"The struggle is against the system. What is this system? The system has various layers. At the top level sit six individuals who run it," he alleged.

"The country is captured by a system – layer by layer. Who is this system? A small number of people under the leadership of RSS and “Hum Do, Hamare Do” have together taken control over every institution of India. Be it government, business, education, health, sports, media, judiciary, Election Commission or bureaucracy - in this system what matters is money and access, not skill," Gandhi said in a post on X.

'Voice of students biggest challenge to system'

Gandhi said students' voices against "corruption and injustice" posed the biggest challenge to the system. "The voice of the students against this occupation, against corruption and injustice is the biggest challenge to the system," he said.

"That's why the system is threatened by students - because they ask questions, demand accountability. Due to this fear, the system wants blind devotees and not students - it tortures students and promotes blind devotees, so that no questions arise and arbitrariness continues," Gandhi added.

'System wants andhbhakts, not students'

During the programme, Gandhi also criticised those he referred to as "andhbhakts", saying they do not question issues and remain in a "delusional world".

"The system feels threatened by students. Why? Because students ask questions. A student asks how Amit Shah’s son became the Chairman of the Cricket Association. A student asks how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India. A student asks why the judiciary and other institutions fail to do their jobs, or why the Election Commission isn't performing its duties," he said.

"That is why the system does not want students; it wants 'Andhbhakts'. An andhbhakt is the antithesis of a student. While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward," Gandhi alleged. (ANI)