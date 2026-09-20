Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi, questioning why the govt has funds for 'diyas' but not student hostels. He highlighted the housing and safety struggles of female students from rural areas, which often forces them to drop out of their studies.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a reference to birthday celebrations held for the Prime Minister and linking it to infrastructure for students. The Congress MP alleged that the Government had money to spend on diyas but not to cover infrastructure and financial support for students from rural areas.

'Money for diyas, not for our hostels'

Referencing a question asked by a female student during the Indore leg of the student outreach program 'Chhatron ki Goonj', Gandhi, in an X post, outlined the systemic hurdles faced by young women relocating from villages to urban centres for higher studies. "'The government has money to light Diyas - why not for our hostels?' This question was asked of me yesterday by a female student in Indore. She came to the city from a village to study. There’s no hostel, so she has to stay in a PG. Just to stay safe, lakhs are spent. The worry of monthly rent and the fear of becoming homeless - she has to study amidst all this," Gandhi said.

Further, demanding an answer from the Prime Minister, he highlighted that several female students drop out of their studies due to housing and safety concerns. "Many girls drop out of their studies for this very reason. Simply because there’s no place to live. And what about the housing allowance? It doesn’t increase with inflation, and on top of that, it falls prey to corruption. @narendramodi- Do you have any answer to that little girl’s question?" he asked.

Gandhi alleges 'system ka kabza'

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on what he described as a powerful "system" that, according to him, does not want students to question authority. The central political message of the programme came when Gandhi sought to define the "system" that, according to him, students were fighting against. With a presentation titled "Desh par system ka kabza", Gandhi alleged that India's major institutions had been captured by a network of political, administrative, ideological and corporate interests.

He cited questions over examination paper leaks, institutional functioning, the role of private players in the economy and the appointment of Amit Shah's son Jay Shah in cricket administration as examples of issues students could raise. "A student asks how Amit Shah’s son became the Chairman of the Cricket Association. A student asks how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India. A student asks why the judiciary and other institutions fail to do their jobs, or why the Election Commission isn't performing its duties. That is why the system does not want students; it wants 'Andhbhakts'," he said.

Students vs 'Andhbhakts'

Gandhi also targeted those he described as "andhbhakts", contrasting them with students who question authority. "An andhbhakt never asks questions. A student is the one who raises this voice," Gandhi said. "An andhbhakt is the antithesis of a student. While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward," he added. (ANI)