    Iranian man sets world's shortest man record; find out how tall he is

    A 20-year-old Iranian has broken the world’s shortest-man record surpassing the previous title holder by almost 7 centimetres. Afshin Ghaderzadeh is the fourth-shortest man ever confirmed by Guinness World Records.

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    The social media handles of Guinness World Records (GWR) have always left netizens excited and stunned. Videos of several interesting record holders shared by GWR on its accounts are worth watching. From a boy showing his reverse shoulder nunchaku skills to the highest free jump by a blind horse, GWR has posted numerous interesting posts. Amidst this, the official handle of the Guinness Book of World Records has shared a post about the world’s shortest man. The record is held by an Iranian man who measures not more than 65.24 cm (2 ft 1.6 in) in height.
     
    But the 20-year-old Iranian has broken the record by measuring around 7 centimetres shorter than Hernandez. The present record is held by Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, born on July 13, 2002, in a remote village in Bukan County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran. Ghaderzadeh speaks both Kurdish and Persian languages and has a Farsi dialect.

    Guinness World Records shared this video on their official Twitter handle and captioned it, “Say hello to the new shortest man in the world.”
     
    Afshin Ghaderzadeh's life hasn't been easy. Because of his short height, his life was distinct from normal children. From academics to sports, he lagged behind the kids his age. Due to his size, he was not able to attend school. Afshin has struggled with literacy. However, he recently learnt to write his name and is an expert in smartphone use. Afshin spends most of his days watching cartoons, and Tom & Jerry is one of his favourite cartoon characters. He even loves football matches and supports Esteghlal Football Club in Iran. 
     
    The Iranian is the fourth-shortest man ever verified by the versatile platform. Afshin was flown to the Guinness World Records Dubai office, where his measurements were taken three times over 24 hours to register the accurate record height. Afshin Ghaderzadeh was born with a body weight of 700 g (1.5 lb) and is presently around 6.5 kg (14.3 lb). During his Dubai visit, Afshin enjoyed trips to the tailor and barber and also visited the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

