A Noida-based entrepreneur's viral post about his 45-minute, 4-km commute has highlighted a nationwide issue. He shared data showing long travel times in major Indian cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, urging corporations to adopt flexible work policies to solve the commuting problem and reclaim lost productive hours.

Daily commute to work is growing more difficult in many Indian cities, and one company entrepreneur has revealed his own experience with it. His post has already gained traction, with many people relating to what he expressed regarding extended travel durations. He discussed how even little distances are taking too long to travel, posing problems about city planning and daily living. His tweet also sparked a larger conversation about how much time individuals waste every day just getting to work.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his X post, a Noida-based firm founder stated, “My office is 4 km from my house in Noida. Every day, I commute for 45 minutes. That is not a typo. 4 km, 45 minutes. In the vehicle. At that speed, I could have walked, had a tea break, and arrived before the traffic cleared. But here's the thing: I'm not the worst off.”

He then shared numbers from different cities to show that the problem is not limited to one place. He wrote, “Look at what’s happening across India’s biggest corporate cities right now:

Bengaluru: 67.5 mins avg | 3,94,943 trips

Delhi-NCR: 67.5 mins avg | 3,01,488 trips

Mumbai: 62.5 mins avg | 22,727 trips

Chennai: 61 mins avg | 1,66,445 trips

Hyderabad: 59.5 mins avg | 2,09,999 trips

Pune: 59 mins avg | 2,49,068 trips

Talking about the larger problem, he added, “The most organised, well-funded, globally backed offices in India, and their employees are still losing 2 hours daily sitting in traffic."

Take A Look At Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

Ending his post, he stated, “The wisest thing Indian corporations could do right now isn't to recruit more personnel or create prettier offices. It's to address the commuting issue for their own citizens. Flexible hours. Satellite offices. Genuine hybrid policy. Last-mile transportation solutions.”

"Because the talent is present. The ambition is here. The work ethic is present. The road just isn't. And until we change that, we're losing hundreds of productive hours per year," the post concludes.

How Did Netizens React?

As the post gathered traction, individuals expressed their perspectives. A guy stated, "You can start walking." You'll take 5-10 minutes longer, but there will be several health advantages.

Another stated, "India does not have a talent problem. India does not have an office problem. India has a city-planning issue."

"What's keeping you from getting a two-wheeler for such a short distance? People in Bangalore, like me, ride bikes/scooters to their offices," one individual said.

Another person said, "Some tips from a fellow traffic buddy: Try other routes that most people ignore; they may be longer but much faster. I always avoid the apparent path. Take this path instead!"