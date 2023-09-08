WATCH: PM Modi, Joe Biden hold bilateral talks ahead of G20 Summit 2023

US President Biden, along with Janet Yellen, went for closed door meeting with PM Modi on Friday, after the former arrived in India. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd).

US President Joe Biden arrived in national capital Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shortly after arriving in Delhi ahead of the weekend's G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral discussion at his house in Delhi late on Friday night.

Photos showing the two leaders conversing on "a wide range of issues" that would strengthen the relationship between India and the US were posted by the Prime Minister's Office.

Before leaving for India earlier, US President Biden said on X (formerly Twitter) that: "I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver."

He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd). US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was present at the airport with his daughter. President Biden interacted with her as also had a brief chat with the union minister. He also applauded the group of dancers who welcomed him with a traditional dance.

The US president will follow COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit for the G20 Summit, the White House has said. First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

