Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: Working with Indian Govt to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

    When asked about pro-Khalistan extremism, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that "no form of violence or extremism" is acceptable in the country.  Sunak added that the UK is working with the Indian government to tackle PKE (pro-Khalistani extremism).

    G20 Summit 2023 Working with Indian Govt to tackle pro Khalistan extremism says UK PM Rishi Sunak gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    Ahead of the 18th G20 Summit, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday asserted that no form of extremism or violence is acceptable in the United Kingdom and his government is working closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle pro-Khalistan extremism and it will not be tolerated.

    Speaking to the media on the Khalistan issue, he said, "It's a really important question and let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that's why we are working very closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle 'PKE' Pro-Khalistan Extremism. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism. It's not right and I won't tolerate it in the UK."

    Also Read | 'Firm belief G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric, inclusive development,' says PM Modi

    The UK Prime Minister stated that the two nations have working committees to share intelligence and information so that this sort of violent extremism may be rooted out in response to a question on worries in India regarding activities of pro-Khalistani individuals in Britain.

    Shedding light on the bilateral relations between the two nations, UK PM said 'bilateral relationship is in good health'. He said, "Prime Minister Modi and I are keen to deepen and broaden our relationship. The FTA is an obvious way for us to do that, which is why it remains our priority."

    Also Read | 'Swagatam': India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH

    He said, "Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries. Both of us think there is a good deal to be done. But trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress there is still hard work to go..."

    Speaking about his connection with India and his roots, Sunak said, "It is personally incredibly special for me to be back in India. It's a country I love dearly, a country where my family are from. But I have come here in this role to represent the UK, to find ways to forge closer links with India and play a part in making sure that India has an incredibly successful G20."

    Rishi Sunak reached India earlier in the day to take part in the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. He is accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.

    Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Full list of Indian leaders attending special dinner and those opting out

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US President Joe Biden lands in India for historic G20 Summit check updates gcw

    US President Joe Biden lands in India for historic G20 Summit 2023 (WATCH)

    PM Modi Firm belief G20 Summit will chart new path in human centric inclusive development gcw

    'Firm belief G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric, inclusive development,' says PM Modi

    G20 Summit 2023 Full list of Indian leaders attending special dinner and those opting out gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: Full list of Indian leaders attending special dinner and those opting out

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: All about Indore's 'coconut Ganesha' that got recognition from US records body snt

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: All about Indore's 'coconut Ganesha' that got recognition from US records body

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday snt

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday

    Recent Stories

    Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Hibiscus ATG

    Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Hibiscus

    Here are 7 best health advantages of soya milk ADC

    Here are 7 best health advantages of soya milk

    Samosa to Murukku: 6 popular dry snacks across India vma

    Samosa to Murukku: 6 popular dry snacks across India

    Hydration to heart health: 7 benefits of Watermelon Juice ATG

    Hydration to heart health: 7 benefits of Watermelon Juice

    US President Joe Biden lands in India for historic G20 Summit check updates gcw

    US President Joe Biden lands in India for historic G20 Summit 2023 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon