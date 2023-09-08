G20 Summit 2023: Working with Indian Govt to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

When asked about pro-Khalistan extremism, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that "no form of violence or extremism" is acceptable in the country. Sunak added that the UK is working with the Indian government to tackle PKE (pro-Khalistani extremism).

Ahead of the 18th G20 Summit, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday asserted that no form of extremism or violence is acceptable in the United Kingdom and his government is working closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle pro-Khalistan extremism and it will not be tolerated.

Speaking to the media on the Khalistan issue, he said, "It's a really important question and let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that's why we are working very closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle 'PKE' Pro-Khalistan Extremism. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism. It's not right and I won't tolerate it in the UK."

Also Read | 'Firm belief G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric, inclusive development,' says PM Modi

The UK Prime Minister stated that the two nations have working committees to share intelligence and information so that this sort of violent extremism may be rooted out in response to a question on worries in India regarding activities of pro-Khalistani individuals in Britain.

Shedding light on the bilateral relations between the two nations, UK PM said 'bilateral relationship is in good health'. He said, "Prime Minister Modi and I are keen to deepen and broaden our relationship. The FTA is an obvious way for us to do that, which is why it remains our priority."

Also Read | 'Swagatam': India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH

He said, "Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries. Both of us think there is a good deal to be done. But trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress there is still hard work to go..."

Speaking about his connection with India and his roots, Sunak said, "It is personally incredibly special for me to be back in India. It's a country I love dearly, a country where my family are from. But I have come here in this role to represent the UK, to find ways to forge closer links with India and play a part in making sure that India has an incredibly successful G20."

Rishi Sunak reached India earlier in the day to take part in the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. He is accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Full list of Indian leaders attending special dinner and those opting out