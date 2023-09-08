Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden to stay at ITC Maurya; Check details

    United States President Joe Biden arrived in Delhi Friday evening to take part in the G20 Summit in the city over the weekend. Biden will be staying at the uber-luxurious ITC Maurya Sheraton in the city.

    G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden to stay at ITC Maurya Check preparation other details gcw
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 8:28 PM IST

    United States President Joe Biden arrived in Delhi Friday evening to take part in the G20 Summit in the city over the weekend. He is one of the prominent leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) countries attending the Summit on September 9 and September 10. The ITC Maurya is a 5-star luxury hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave, where the president and the US delegation will stay. Preparations are underway at the hotel to welcome Joe Biden and security has been ramped up in the area.

    Outside the hotel, paramilitary and police officers have already been stationed, and several routes have been closed to vehicular traffic. According to reports, US Secret Service commandos would be stationed on every level and in the halls of the ITC Maurya hotel. 

    In the past, the ITC Maurya has hosted a number of previous US presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. Each of the hotel's 411 guest rooms and 26 suites is "a triumph of stunning aesthetics." The hotel has 411 rooms and 26 suites with each being “a triumph of stunning aesthetics”.

    According to reports, the suit comes with a private drawing room, a well-stocked library, a private terrace, a gym, sauna and a steam room, and a 12-seater dining space, along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high-speed elevator, elaborate security systems and a presidential floor butler.

    When former US President Donald Trump was in India in 2020, he stayed at the Grand Presidential Suite of ITC Maurya. At that time, the suite was made out of bounds for most of the hotel staff due to security reasons. George Bush and Barack Obama had also stayed in the same suite.

    More than 30 hotels - 23 in Delhi, and nine in NCR - will be hosting these delegates through the two-day event.

