    'Firm belief G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric, inclusive development,' says PM Modi

    PM Modi said that India is delighted to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10. He added that the summit will chart a new path in development. “I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality," he added.

    
    
    
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    As the world leaders started to arrive in Delhi to attend the much-anticipated G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “delighted” to host the event.

    Taking to X (formally Twitter), the PM Modi said, “India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.”

    "It is my firm belief that the the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development," he added.

    He further said, "I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation. I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality."

    Also Read | 'Swagatam': India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023

    "We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century. We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace," he said.

    India's G20 presidency has put a spotlight on several critical topics, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. These issues are of paramount importance in today's interconnected world.

    The G20 is a coalition of nations that collectively represent a staggering 85 percent of global GDP, exert influence over more than 75 percent of global trade, and are home to roughly two-thirds of the world's population. 

    Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Full list of Indian leaders attending special dinner and those opting out

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
