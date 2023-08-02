WATCH: Mumbai student's graduation ceremony dance takes an unexpected turn; leaves internet divided

Arya Kothari's impromptu dance to a Bollywood song during his graduation ceremony surprises the audience, but the professors on stage are unimpressed and deny him his degree.

Graduation day is undeniably one of the most significant and cherished moments in a student's life. It's a time when students celebrate their achievements and embrace new opportunities. One common trend these days is for students to showcase their joy by doing celebratory dances while receiving their graduation certificates on stage. However, in a recent incident in Mumbai, a student's attempt at dancing during the ceremony took an unexpected turn.

The incident involved Arya Kothari, a student from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, who decided to perform an impromptu dance to the Bollywood song "Tenu Leke." He shared a video of the dance on his Instagram page with the caption "Dancing through life." While the audience seemed surprised and amused, the faculty members on stage did not share the same sentiment.

Unfortunately for Arya Kothari, the professors on stage were not impressed by his act and refused to hand him his degree. One faculty member can be heard expressing their displeasure, stating, ''We are not going to give you." Another faculty member also reprimanded him, reminding him that this was a formal function and such acts were not appropriate.

Realising his misstep, Arya Kothari promptly apologised, which eventually led to the faculty awarding him his diploma. However, they cautioned him that such behaviour would not be tolerated in the future.

The video quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from the public. Some argued that there was nothing wrong with the student's celebratory dance and that he should have been allowed to enjoy the moment. They empathised with the students' journey through challenges and believed they had earned the right to celebrate as they pleased. On the other hand, some believed that certain occasions required decorum and that the student's behaviour was disrespectful to the institution, teachers, and the ceremony itself.

"Let the students enjoy however they want on their convocation. Dancing a little isn't going to harm anyone," said one user.

Another added, "GenZs think everything they do is cool, there are certain functions where you need to act accordingly, moreover, its India, teachers, and guests are old AF, they aren't there to vibe with you all."

"This is not funny from any angle... This is totally disrespectful to the institution, to the teachers handing you the certificate, and also to the program of convocation itself," said a third user.

This incident wasn't isolated, as a similar event occurred in Philadelphia last month. A high school student from Philadelphia High School for Girls was also denied her diploma for dancing during the graduation ceremony. The school's Principal, Lisa Mesi, had previously warned the students and their families not to cheer or clap during the ceremony.