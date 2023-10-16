Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Karnataka man smashes 68 coconuts on heads in 1 minute with nanchaku to set World Record

    KV Saidalavi's record dates back to February 4, 2023, but GWR only recently shared a video of his incredible achievement on their X page. This renewed interest in his extraordinary feat.

    World records often revolve around impressive food-related achievements, whether it's the largest or heaviest food item or the ability to consume fiery peppers at record speed. Recently, a teacher from Minnesota set a new record for growing the world's heaviest pumpkin, and a Canadian man achieved fame by eating the world's spiciest chilies in the fastest time. However, Guinness World Records (GWR) also recognizes other unique skills, some of which are nothing short of bizarre. One of these peculiar records belongs to KV Saidalavi, a man from Karnataka.

    KV Saidalavi's record dates back to February 4, 2023, but GWR only recently shared a video of his incredible achievement on their X page. This renewed interest in his extraordinary feat. So, what is it that's captivating the internet? In the video, Saidalavi is seen using nunchaku to smash coconuts placed on people's heads. In just one minute, he smashed a total of 68 coconuts, breaking his own previous record of 42 coconuts. The video captures his incredible actions and the seemingly stoic expressions of the people with coconuts on their heads. According to GWR, Saidalavi performed this astonishing feat on the set of "Lo Show Dei Record" in Italy.

    Prior to this coconut-smashing record, another Indian man from Andhra Pradesh gained attention for an equally "smashing" accomplishment. Naveen Kumar S from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, holds the world record for cracking walnuts with his head. In one minute, he managed to crack a staggering 273 walnuts using only his head. GWR also shared a video showcasing this incredible feat.

    It's remarkable to see these unique records that celebrate extraordinary and unusual skills from around the world. They demonstrate the diversity and creativity of individuals pursuing their passions and achieving remarkable feats. These records not only entertain and amaze but also inspire others to explore their own unique talents and abilities.

