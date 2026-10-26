A brand-new car was reportedly found with multiple scratches the morning after being parked outside a house. The incident has sparked debate online, with some blaming jealousy and others questioning whether parking issues played a role.

Buying a brand-new car is a memorable milestone for many people, particularly when it comes after years of hard work and saving. However, the excitement of owning a new vehicle can quickly turn into disappointment when it is found damaged. A social media post featuring a car covered in scratches has sparked a debate online, with several users expressing sympathy for the owner and sharing similar experiences.

While some have attributed the alleged damage to jealousy, others have questioned whether it could have been linked to a parking dispute. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including where it occurred and who was responsible, remain unclear.

Social Media Post Claims New Car Was Scratched Overnight

The caption accompanying the social media post reads:

"A man bought a brand-new car and parked it outside his house. Someone scratched the entire car with a sharp object at night. Jealousy is an ugly thing. People who are jealous of you can go to extreme lengths to harm you and your things. Imagine buying a brand-new car with your hard-earned money, only to see it like this the very next morning. It really hurts."

In the short video shared on social media, a man can be seen breaking a coconut in front of a car that he reportedly purchased recently. Several people are gathered around the vehicle, possibly relatives or acquaintances attending the occasion.

The clip also shows the car covered in scratches the following morning. The accompanying post alleges that someone deliberately damaged the newly purchased vehicle. However, it does not establish who was responsible or what motivated the alleged act.

The post does not specify where the incident took place. It is also unclear whether the car shown during the coconut-breaking ceremony is the same vehicle seen with scratches later. Therefore, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the claims made in the caption could not be independently verified from the information shared.

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Social Media Users Share Their Reactions

The post has prompted discussions about vehicle damage, neighbourhood disputes, parking problems and the importance of security cameras. Several users have expressed sympathy for the car owner, while others have shared similar experiences involving scratches on their own vehicles.

One user commented: "That's why installing CCTV cameras is a necessity these days. Do not take stress just sue them, drag them to courts with evidence and get monetary compensation for all direct and indirect financial loss and mental agony."

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Another user shared a personal experience, writing: "What the hell man. This is one of the frustrating act in India. I can feel you buddy, My car was parked inside parking lot. Kids were playing in evening. Morning I went to car there was multiple scratches. In India it’s frustrating, people can’t digest the success of someone."

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However, not everyone agreed that jealousy was necessarily behind the alleged damage. A third user questioned this assumption and suggested that a parking-related disagreement could be another possible explanation.

The user commented: "Why are we assuming its jealousy? Maybe he parked in such a way its problematic for the neighbours! We face this issue everyday. People shouldn't buy cars if you don't have parking space. Period."

Another user also claimed to have experienced a similar situation, commenting: "Same happened with my car as well."

Several other users reportedly shared similar experiences, highlighting the frustration of discovering scratches or other damage to a vehicle after leaving it parked.

Debate Over Jealousy and Parking Disputes

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about whether deliberate vehicle damage can be motivated by jealousy or arise from disagreements between neighbours. While some social media users believe the alleged act could reflect resentment towards another person's purchase, others have cautioned against jumping to conclusions without evidence.

Parking disputes can also lead to disagreements in residential neighbourhoods, particularly where designated parking spaces are limited. However, there is no confirmed information establishing that jealousy or a parking dispute was responsible for the alleged damage in this case.

For many vehicle owners, discovering unexpected damage to a newly purchased car can be upsetting, especially when the repair costs and circumstances surrounding the incident are uncertain. The discussion has also highlighted the potential value of security measures, such as CCTV cameras, in helping establish what happened if a vehicle is damaged.

Until further details emerge, the motive behind the alleged incident remains unclear. Nevertheless, the online reactions demonstrate how stories involving damaged vehicles can prompt people to share personal experiences and debate the possible reasons behind such incidents.