Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismisses reports of a rift with CM Siddaramaiah, calling them political speculation. He also outlines plans for new elevated corridors and tunnel roads to tackle Bengaluru's severe traffic congestion issues.

Karnataka Deputy CM Dismisses Rift Rumours With Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday dismissed speculation of a rift between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that some people were trying to create an impression of differences between the two leaders. Speaking to the media near Mekhri Circle and Town Hall, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah was their leader and that he had recently met him to discuss various issues, including the upcoming local body elections.

"There is no big rift or small rift between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and me. Some people are trying to create an atmosphere that there is a rift between us," he said. "In politics, there should be critics; there should be opponents. It is only when they are there that people like us can do clean politics. Siddaramaiah is our leader. Some people, including Mahaswamiji, are projecting it differently in the media. We have already conveyed to him whatever we had to convey regarding these matters," he added.

Explaining the reason behind his meeting with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, "Local body elections are approaching. So I had to discuss many issues with him, and therefore I met him and exchanged festival greetings."

Infrastructure Plans for Bengaluru

On the proposed elevated corridor and tunnel road projects near Mekhri Circle, Shivakumar defended the plans, saying alternative routes were necessary to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru. "If we build a tunnel road, the Opposition has objections; if we build an elevated corridor, they have objections. They always think negatively. To ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, alternative routes have to be created. Roads have to be built either overhead or as tunnels underground. Can we demolish buildings and widen roads?" he said.

He said he had requested the Defence Minister to provide Defence land near Mekhri Circle for road widening, adding that its availability could significantly improve traffic management in the area. "In some areas of Bengaluru, Defence land has been sought for road widening. I have already requested the Defence Minister to give the land at the corner near Mekhri Circle. If that land is available, a major change can be brought in the traffic system there. A rotary circle and ring system will be created in the model of one circle around another circle. Those going left will go left; those going right will go right. Along with facilitating traffic on the top, a tunnel road will also be used wherever necessary," he explained.

Construction and Traffic Management

Clarifying that construction work would not bring traffic to a complete halt, Shivakumar said the traffic police had examined the plan and that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman had also inspected the site. "We will not completely stop any kind of traffic during the construction work. The traffic police have already examined the plan. Recently, the BDA Chairman also inspected the spot. I too visited the spot and instructed them to check where traffic congestion is increasing. During construction, only some heavy vehicles and goods vehicles will be temporarily stopped at specific times. We will not stop the movement of other vehicles," he clarified.

"Alternative roads are being developed so that the public does not face inconvenience due to construction work. This will cost around Rs 9 crore. BDA is already preparing to take up the development of surrounding connecting roads," he added.

Replying to a question on how he would take people into confidence as minor issues are natural during development works, he said, "There is no need to convince those who oppose. It seems a section of people have decided to oppose whatever I do. Did BJP do any such work when they were in power? Did JDS take up any such development work? Some have decided that whatever D K Shivakumar does must be opposed. They are opposing everything."

"Recently, while travelling in a helicopter, I inspected the site related to the tunnel road project. Near Lalbagh, where the tunnel passes, there is a big valley, and there is a difference between the rocky area and the exit point of the tunnel. In this background, officials have been instructed to create an alternative arrangement so that there is no problem," he added.

Speaking about opposition from Opposition parties, he said, "It has become like the job of the opposition parties is to oppose. Opposition to development, opposition to every work. They are not able to tolerate the speed of development of our government. They are unable to digest our pace of development."

On whether the new project will be linked to the already constructed elevated corridor or will be built separately, he replied, "It will be a separate project. Both projects will function in their own way. A separate system is being created with the aim of maintaining traffic speed and smooth traffic."

When asked if there will be a system connecting the elevated corridor to the tunnel road in the next stretch, he said, "There will be a system of exiting the tunnel road and continuing through the elevated road. But this is not a 16 km long tunnel road. That is a separate project. What is being proposed now is a small tunnel road."

"This small tunnel road project is being planned keeping in mind the traffic congestion in Hebbal area. After easing traffic in one area, alternative connectivity is being provided with the intention that traffic congestion should not occur again in the next area," he added. (ANI)

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