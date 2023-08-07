Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details

    Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi encountered conviction from a Surat court, which sentenced him to a two-year prison term for linking the last name of PM Modi with two fugitive businessmen in a 2019 speech.

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Following the Supreme Court's intervention on August 4, Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the case was put on hold, clearing the path for his anticipated return as a Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad in Kerala. The Congress leader's disqualification as a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha transpired on March 24. This came after a metropolitan court in Surat, Gujarat, had pronounced a two-year prison sentence for him in the aforementioned case on the previous day.

    Subsequently, on July 7, his plea for a conviction stay was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court. This compelled him to turn to the Supreme Court on July 15 in pursuit of a resolution.

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details


    In a recent statement, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed his perplexity over the swift dismissal of his own membership in the Modi surname case, in contrast to the prolonged delay in reinstating him.

    Yadav conveyed his thoughts through a tweet, questioning the haste with which the BJP government accepted Rahul Gandhi's membership following the decision of the Surat Sessions Court. He pondered why there is a considerable lag in restoring membership even after the Supreme Court's verdict.

    He further raised the question of whether the Modi government, known for its disregard of the Constitution and democracy and for generating division and failures over nine years, is apprehensive of opposition unity and public sentiment.

    Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi encountered conviction from a Surat court, which sentenced him to a two-year prison term for linking the last name of PM Modi with two fugitive businessmen in a 2019 speech. The defamation case was initiated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, based on Gandhi's comment linking "thieves" to the common surname Modi.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
