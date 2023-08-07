Will Rahul Gandhi get his official bungalow back after being reinstated? check details

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi encountered conviction from a Surat court, which sentenced him to a two-year prison term for linking the last name of PM Modi with two fugitive businessmen in a 2019 speech.

In a significant turn of events, Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament was effected on Monday when the Lok Sabha secretariat released a fresh order, negating the prior one that had led to his disqualification subsequent to his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case.

The initial notification, which had declared his disqualification, was issued on March 24, shortly after a Surat court in Gujarat convicted Gandhi in the criminal defamation case originating from 2019.

Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details

These recent developments followed a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court on Friday, wherein his conviction was temporarily stayed through an interim order.

Gandhi's return to the Parliament is strategically timed, aligning with the no-confidence motion debate scheduled against the Narendra Modi government. Moreover, his official residence at 12, Tughlaq Lane in Delhi is also set to be reinstated. Gandhi had vacated this residence approximately a month after his conviction, which had resulted in a two-year prison sentence from the court.

Subsequently, on July 7, his plea for a conviction stay was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court. This compelled him to turn to the Supreme Court on July 15 in pursuit of a resolution.

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi encountered conviction from a Surat court, which sentenced him to a two-year prison term for linking the last name of PM Modi with two fugitive businessmen in a 2019 speech. The defamation case was initiated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, based on Gandhi's comment linking "thieves" to the common surname Modi.